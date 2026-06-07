Zverev Wins First Grand Slam at French Open

Alexander Zverev defeats Flavio Cobolli in five sets to win his first major title at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev finally captured his first Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open , defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in a thrilling final that lasted four hours and sixteen minutes.

The German world number two became the first man from his country to win a major since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open. Zverev had come close before, losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 semifinals after a serious ankle injury, and falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 final.

This victory was particularly sweet for Zverev, who had faced heartbreak in three previous major finals, including the 2020 US Open where he squandered a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem. After the match, an emotional Zverev said, 'This court is so special to me in so many ways… but now finally, it's a happy end.

' He also acknowledged his team, saying, 'We've been through losses, we've been losers at times as well in the most important moments. ' The 29-year-old had been carrying the tag of being one of the best players never to win a major, and this win finally silences that criticism





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Alexander Zverev French Open Grand Slam Tennis Flavio Cobolli

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