Farmers, experts and policymakers gather in Suleja, Niger State on December 12 for the 10th Zuma Agricultural Harvest Festival to discuss sustainable practices and safe pesticide use.

The 10th edition of the Zuma Agricultural Harvest Festival is set to take place in Suleja, Niger State on December 12. This significant annual gathering brings together farmers, agricultural experts, policymakers and financial institutions for a focused dialogue on critical issues affecting the agricultural sector. The event serves as a major platform for discussing sustainable practices and safe pesticide application.

Zuma Agricultural Harvest Festival Key Details

Organised by Zuma Agric Radio 88.5 FM, the festival will be held at the radio station's premises. The 2026 edition carries the specific theme Celebrating 10 Years of Impact: Promoting Safe Pesticide Use and Sustainable Agriculture. This theme highlights the organisation's decade-long commitment to improving agricultural standards and farmer safety in the region. The event aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical farming applications.

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Focus On Safe Pesticide And Sustainability

The primary focus of this year's gathering is the promotion of responsible pesticide use among smallholder farmers. Organisers emphasize that safe chemical application is vital for protecting both farmers and consumers from health risks. Furthermore, the festival advocates for sustainable agricultural practices that ensure long-term environmental health and soil fertility. These discussions are crucial for maintaining the productivity of rural farming communities across Niger State.

Decade Of Impact And Previous Activities

Shuaibu Kere Ahmed, the Convener of the festival and Managing Director of Zuma Agric Radio, stated that the initiative was established to connect farmers with essential institutions and opportunities. Since its inception in 2017, the festival has provided a robust platform for discussions on agricultural productivity, farmer empowerment, financial inclusion and rural development. Previous editions have featured extensive farmer training sessions, agricultural extension support and rural healthcare outreach programs.

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Call For Institutional Support And Partnerships

The organisers have issued a call for support from government agencies, corporate organisations and development partners. These entities are urged to contribute to efforts that promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen farming communities. Shuaibu Kere Ahmed noted that the initiative is designed to provide practical interventions that improve agricultural production and rural livelihoods. Strengthening these partnerships is seen as essential for scaling up successful agricultural models in the region.

James Kwen Reporting For Leadership Media Group

James Kwen, a journalist with Leadership Media Group, has reported on this event with 15 years of experience. His coverage typically includes politics, the National Assembly House of Representatives, APC, INEC and allied beats. His reporting provides valuable insights into the intersection of agricultural policy and political support in Nigeria. The story underscores the importance of media attention in driving public awareness and policy changes for the farming sector.