Governor Babagana Umara Zulum inaugurated 500 housing units, 2,000 semi-permanent shelters and a school in Mayanti, Bama, and led the APC campaign to Bama and Konduga ahead of the 2027 elections.

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has inaugurated 500 housing units, 2,000 semi-permanent shelters and a school in Mayanti community, Bama Local Government Area, for residents returning after years of displacement caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor also commissioned Mayanti Primary and Junior Secondary School, made up of four blocks of eight classrooms, to improve access to education for children in the returning community. At the inauguration, Zulum commended residents for returning home and assured them of continued security and government support to rebuild their lives and livelihoods. He described reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation as the central pillars of his administration.

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Governor Zulum Opens Housing and School

"Reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation are the fulcrum of this administration. So far, we have resettled many communities, and I am happy that Mayanti is back on track," the governor said. Zulum attributed the area's gradual recovery partly to improved connectivity between Bama and Banki. He said the opening of the Bama-Banki road had boosted commercial activity and improved livelihoods for many victims of insurgency.

A resident, Modu Aji, said the road had brought interconnectivity between Bama and Banki, enhanced commercial activities and improved the means of livelihood of many insurgency victims. The governor also paid tribute to military personnel and members of the civilian volunteer forces, expressing condolences over lives lost during the construction and rehabilitation activities. The Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr Lawan Wakilbe, who chaired the construction committee, said 280 hectares of farmland had been brought under cultivation.

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He added that returning residents received free access to tractors to resume agricultural activities and strengthen their economic recovery. After the inauguration, Zulum led the All Progressives Congress campaign train to Bama and Konduga Local Government Areas, where he canvassed support for the party's candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections. In Bama, thousands of APC supporters lined the streets to welcome Zulum, the party's governorship candidate, Engr Mustapha Gubio, and other party leaders.

APC Campaign Rally in Bama

Supporters waved APC flags and chanted party slogans. The enthusiastic reception meant the governor's motorcade took more than an hour to reach the Bama Township Stadium from the entrance to the town. Addressing the crowd at the stadium, Zulum urged residents to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said another APC administration at the federal level would help sustain security gains, keep development projects on track and accelerate the resettlement of displaced communities.

The APC governorship candidate, Gubio, pledged to consolidate the Zulum administration's achievements and extend development projects to Bama and other parts of the state if elected. Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN, representing Borno Central, and the APC House of Representatives candidate for Bama, Ngala and Kala Balge Federal Constituency, Mustapha Abdullahi, popularly known as Babani, thanked the people for the massive reception and appealed for their continued support.

Campaign Train Moves to Konduga

The campaign train later moved to Konduga, where Zulum and other party leaders addressed supporters at a similar rally. Those who attended the Konduga rally included APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori; the House of Representatives member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Abdulkadir Rahis; and the member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai Federal Constituency, Bukar Talba.

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Also in attendance were the APC candidate for Dikwa, Konduga and Mafa Federal Constituency, Dr Kaumi Umara Zulum; Borno APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba; party executives, commissioners and other government officials. The Mayanti intervention is part of the Borno State Government's broader efforts to restore communities devastated by more than a decade of insurgency, encourage voluntary returns and rebuild essential infrastructure, including housing, schools and livelihood support systems.