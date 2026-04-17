Zone 2 AIG Directs Lagos, Ogun Commands to Handle Case Transfers Locally

Assistant Inspector-General of Police Moshood Jimoh, overseeing Zone 2, has ordered an immediate cessation of case transfers from Lagos and Ogun police commands to the zonal headquarters. This directive aims to enhance investigative efficiency and accountability at the local command level. The AIG emphasized that commissioners of police in both states will now bear full responsibility for investigations within their respective jurisdictions. While acknowledging the need for specialized support, Jimoh stated that experts would be dispatched from the zonal headquarters to assist commands when required, rather than transferring entire cases. He also underscored the importance of intensified efforts against violent crime and stressed a zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct and human rights abuses, urging strict adherence to the Inspector-General's directives on professionalism.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Moshood Jimoh, who oversees Zone 2, has issued a significant directive mandating an immediate halt to the transfer of cases from the Lagos and Ogun State police commands to the zonal headquarters. This pivotal decision was announced during the inaugural strategic meeting convened by the AIG with the Commissioners of Police from both Lagos and Ogun.

The primary objectives of this meeting were to comprehensively assess the prevailing security landscape within these two crucial states and to meticulously review preparations for pre-election activities leading up to 2027. AIG Jimoh, who recently assumed his role in charge of Zone 2 following his well-deserved promotion from Commissioner of Police, emphasized a fundamental shift in operational protocol. He unequivocally charged the Commissioners of Police in both Lagos and Ogun commands with assuming complete accountability for all investigations conducted within their respective jurisdictions. This delegation of authority signifies a move towards decentralizing the investigative process, empowering local commands to manage cases from initiation to conclusion, thereby fostering greater responsibility and responsiveness. The AIG clarified the new procedure regarding any perceived shortcomings in investigations or grievances arising from petitions. He stated that in instances where lapses in investigations or complaints of grievances are identified, the zonal headquarters would not automatically take over the case. Instead, these matters would be referred back to the respective Commissioners of Police for their direct attention and resolution. The AIG articulated this policy by stating, 'Where there are petitions of lapses or grievances, I will still refer them to the commands for the CPs to address and report back to me.' This approach aims to streamline the process and ensure that commanders on the ground are directly involved in rectifying any investigative deficiencies. While emphasizing local responsibility, AIG Jimoh acknowledged that certain complex cases might necessitate specialized expertise. To address this, he assured that dedicated experts would be strategically deployed from the zonal headquarters to provide crucial assistance to the commands when cases demand a higher degree of specialized investigative support. This ensures that complex investigations are not compromised by a lack of resources, while still maintaining the primary investigative burden at the command level. Furthermore, the AIG issued a stern directive to both commands to significantly intensify their efforts in combating violent crimes. This intensified approach will involve a robust deployment of surveillance patrols and proactive crime prevention strategies, including rigorous stop-and-search operations designed to deter criminal activity and enhance public safety. AIG Jimoh also took a firm stance against misconduct within the police force, explicitly stating that the zone would maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and any violations of human rights perpetrated by police officers. He urged the Commissioners of Police to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police regarding the paramount importance of professionalism and ethical conduct in all police operations. This comprehensive directive underscores a commitment to improving investigative efficiency, enhancing accountability, and upholding the highest standards of policing within Zone 2





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