Zimbabwe's President Proposes Controversial Constitutional Amendment to Extend His Rule

Zimbabwe's Justice Minister introduced a bill to parliament that could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term until 2030, abolish direct presidential elections, and lengthen lawmaker terms. The proposal faces fierce opposition and legal challenges, with critics accusing the government of attempting to consolidate power.

Zimbabwe 's President Emmerson Mnangagwa 's government has sparked a major political controversy with a proposed constitutional amendment that could significantly extend his rule. The Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, presented the bill to parliament on Tuesday, which includes a provision to extend Mnangagwa's term until 2030.

The amendment also seeks to abolish general presidential elections, granting parliament the power to appoint the president, and lengthen the terms of lawmakers from five to seven years. The proposal has been met with fierce opposition and several legal challenges, with critics accusing the government of attempting to entrench the ruling Zanu-PF party's power. The opposition alleges that public consultations on the amendment were marred by intimidation and violence, with activists being assaulted or arrested.

Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 following a military-backed coup that ousted long-serving president Robert Mugabe. The proposed changes have raised concerns about democratic backsliding in Zimbabwe, where the economy has struggled under Zanu-PF's rule for decades





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