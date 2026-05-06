Zenith Bank Plc Approves ₦10 Dividend, Marks Leadership Transition at 35th AGM

Zenith Bank Plc shareholders approved a ₦10 dividend per share for the 2025 financial year at its 35th AGM, while bidding farewell to Founder and Chairman Jim Ovia and welcoming Engr. Mustafa Bello as the new Chairman. The Bank also reported record profits, exceeding ₦1 trillion in PBT and PAT for the second consecutive year.

At the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Zenith Bank Plc , held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, shareholders approved the proposed final dividend payment of ₦8.75 per share.

This brings the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to ₦10.00 per share, amounting to a total value of ₦410.69 billion. The meeting also marked the formal retirement of the Bank’s Founder, Jim Ovia, CFR, as Chairman, following the expiration of his 12-year tenure in compliance with regulatory requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for financial holding companies, non-interest banks, and payment service banks. In his place, Engr.

Mustafa Bello, a former Minister of Commerce and the longest-serving Non-Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc, was appointed as the new Chairman. Jim Ovia, in his farewell address, expressed gratitude to shareholders for their support over the years and introduced Engr. Bello as his successor, emphasizing the importance of continuity and stability for the Bank. He highlighted that Engr.

Bello’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the Bank’s operations would ensure a smooth transition. Engr. Bello, a distinguished engineer and corporate leader, previously served as Federal Minister of Commerce from 1999 to 2002, where he spearheaded significant reforms, including the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on-line project. He later became the Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) from 2003 to 2014, playing a pivotal role in attracting foreign direct investment to Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued trust and commitment. She underscored the Bank’s achievement of its 2025 promises, including a 100% increase in dividend payments, reflecting the Bank’s strong financial performance. She reaffirmed Zenith Bank’s commitment to sustained growth and enhanced shareholder value.

Shareholders at the AGM commended the Bank’s performance, particularly its ability to maintain strong profitability, becoming the first and only Nigerian bank to record Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT) above the ₦1 trillion mark for two consecutive years. For the 2025 financial year, Zenith Bank posted a PBT of ₦1.26 trillion and a PAT of ₦1.04 trillion, demonstrating its resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Mrs. Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, praised the Bank’s performance and expressed confidence in its future returns, noting that shareholders are pleased with the ₦10 dividend and anticipate even higher payouts in the coming years





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Zenith Bank Plc Dividend Leadership Transition Jim Ovia Mustafa Bello

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