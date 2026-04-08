Zenith Bank Completes Acquisition of Paramount Bank Kenya, Expanding into East Africa

Zenith Bank Plc has finalized the acquisition of Paramount Bank Kenya Limited, marking a strategic entry into the East African market following regulatory approvals in Nigeria and Kenya. This move underscores the bank's commitment to its long-term growth agenda and strengthens its footprint across sub-Saharan Africa, enabling it to better serve customers with cross-border business operations. The acquisition comes months after the bank denied having plans to acquire Paramount Bank.

Zenith Bank Plc has finalized the acquisition of Paramount Bank Kenya Limited, securing all issued share capital after securing regulatory approvals in both Nigeria and Kenya. This move signifies a pivotal advancement in Zenith Bank 's growth strategy and officially establishes its presence within the East Africa n market.

The announcement, released on Tuesday and signed by Company Secretary Michael Osilama Otu, explicitly states the completion of the acquisition, directly addressing previous denials regarding the acquisition plans. This development underscores the bank's commitment to expanding its reach and catering to the growing financial needs of businesses operating across borders. The strategic implications are substantial, positioning Zenith Bank for increased influence within the dynamic Sub-Saharan African financial landscape and enabling it to better serve its customers with cross-border banking solutions.\The acquisition's culmination demonstrates Zenith Bank's dedication to its long-term objectives and strengthens its foothold throughout sub-Saharan Africa. The bank explicitly states that the acquisition serves as a substantial advancement toward its long-term strategic growth plans. This incursion into the East African markets is anticipated to facilitate greater efficiency in cross-border transactions and cultivate stronger relationships with regional clients. The acquisition of Paramount Bank Kenya, coming after previous denials of acquisition intentions, highlights the complexity of such financial transactions and the sensitivity surrounding their disclosure prior to regulatory approvals. The bank's emphasis on adhering to the needs of its customers is a clear message about its approach to the regional market. With the successful completion of the transaction, Zenith Bank is now better equipped to handle a wider array of financial services and support cross-border business activities. Zenith Bank's entry into East Africa is poised to influence both banking practices and the level of service available in the area.\Zenith Bank affirms that the acquisition solidifies its standing as a prominent financial entity in the Sub-Saharan African region. The acquisition also underlines Zenith Bank's philosophy of prioritizing its customers' businesses, aiming to follow their financial needs and support their expansion across borders. The regulatory approvals obtained in both Nigeria and Kenya were essential prerequisites for completing the transaction, reflecting the diligence and adherence to local regulations that characterize Zenith Bank's approach to international expansion. The acquisition of Paramount Bank Kenya, therefore, not only expands Zenith Bank’s operational footprint but also illustrates its commitment to responsible and sustainable growth within the financial industry. By reinforcing its presence in East Africa, Zenith Bank intends to provide exceptional financial services and cater to a wider customer base, all while upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence, thereby ensuring a seamless and efficient banking experience for its clientele. The successful conclusion of this transaction signifies a new phase of growth for Zenith Bank and a strengthened capacity to support the financial needs of businesses across the Sub-Saharan African landscape





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zenith Bank Paramount Bank Kenya Acquisition East Africa Sub-Saharan Africa Banking Financial Services Expansion Kenya Nigeria

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDPC Investigates Alleged Data Breach Involving Remita, Sterling BankThe Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is investigating a reported data breach involving Remita Payment Services Ltd. and Sterling Bank. The investigation follows a report of a significant data leak from the Remita platform, a major Nigerian payment processing platform. The NDPC aims to protect data subjects and ensure compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

Read more »

NDPC Investigates Potential Data Breach Involving Remita, Sterling Bank, and OthersThe Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has launched an investigation into a suspected data breach involving Remita Payment Services Ltd., Sterling Bank, and other related entities. The investigation aims to assess the impact of the breach, ensure data subject protection, and scrutinize organizations utilizing digital payment systems for compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

Read more »

The Central Bank Act at 20: A Critical Review and Path to ReformThis article examines the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act as it approaches its twentieth anniversary. It assesses the mixed performance of the CBN, highlighting both its achievements and shortcomings. The piece delves into the evolution of the Act, its goals, and the challenges faced, particularly during the Buhari administration. It emphasizes the importance of strengthening the CBN's independence, improving governance, and reforming the appointment process for governors to ensure effective monetary policy management.

Read more »

Nigeria: Corruption, Inequality, and Socio-Economic ChallengesThis news roundup covers a range of critical issues in Nigeria, including illegal timber trade fueling terrorism, the impact of school closures, corruption allegations against government officials, inequality in resource allocation, and a look at gender representation in the Bank of Industry (BOI). The articles also explore the call for slavery reparations and the political landscape.

Read more »

Zenith Bank’s annual profit improves slightly as lender plans twofold dividend increasePost-tax profit for Nigeria’s second biggest lender by assets and market value saw a flattish growth of 0.7 per cent during the period, climbing to N1.04 trillion from N1.03 trillion.

Read more »

Zenith Bank PLC Announces Audited 2025 Financial ResultsZenith Bank PLC released its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, demonstrating strong performance driven by balance sheet growth and operational efficiency. Despite a slight decrease in Profit Before Tax, Profit After Tax saw a modest increase, with strong growth in gross earnings and customer deposits. The bank focused on strengthening asset quality and optimizing its balance sheet.

Read more »