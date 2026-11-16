Zenith Bank Celebrates 20 Years of Christmas Light-Up Tradition

Zenith Bank marks two decades of its iconic Lagos Christmas Light-Up, honoring community engagement and festive spirit with elaborate decorations and celebrity performances.

Zenith Bank Plc officially launched its twentieth annual Christmas Light-Up ceremony on Sunday, November 15, 2026, transforming Ajose Adeogun Street and the surrounding roundabout in Victoria Island, Lagos, into a major festive landmark. This long-standing tradition, which began two decades ago, has evolved into one of the most anticipated annual events in Lagos, drawing crowds from across Nigeria and international visitors who gather to witness the elaborate seasonal illuminations.

Milestone Celebration Highlights Community Bond

Executive Director Adobi Nwapa delivered the keynote address on behalf of Group Managing Director/CEO Dr Adaora Umeoji, emphasizing that the twenty-year milestone represents a profound commitment to Nigerian society that transcends financial services. Nwapa noted that Zenith Bank believes its responsibility extends to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people and communities, using the annual Light-Up as a vehicle for unity and joy during the Yuletide season.

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The Executive Director expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government, specifically Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for its continued support of the celebration. She also paid tribute to the Bank's Founder, Dr Jim Ovia, and the Board, Management, and Staff of Zenith Bank Plc, while acknowledging the vision of Mrs Kay Ovia, whose inspiration launched the tradition, and Quantum Markets, the Bank's longstanding partner responsible for the creative decoration efforts.

Visual Spectacle Features Angels and Music

The 2026 installation features captivating visual designs of angels playing harps and trumpets, symbolic elements chosen to represent peace, hope, goodwill, harmony, and the proclamation of good news. These elaborate decorations reflect the enduring spirit of Christmas and its message of love, kindness, and unity, creating a breathtaking spectacle that has become a prominent feature of the Lagos festive landscape.

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The evening's entertainment included spirited performances by the Zenith Bank Choir and Nigerian music star Khaid, who added excitement and color to the celebration. The event culminated in the ceremonial illumination of the street, marked by an enthusiastic countdown spelling out the word ZENITH, which brought the dazzling lights to life for the gathered crowd of families, residents, and tourists.

Corporate Strategy Emphasizes Social Responsibility

Through sustained investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and other community-focused initiatives, Zenith Bank continues to demonstrate its dedication to improving lives and contributing to Nigeria's socioeconomic development. The Christmas Light-Up forms an integral part of the Bank's corporate social responsibility strategy, reinforcing its philosophy of creating memorable experiences and fostering community engagement beyond traditional banking operations.

The dazzling display is expected to attract thousands of visitors throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations, offering an enchanting setting for families and tourists to enjoy the season. By maintaining this cherished annual celebration, Zenith Bank signals the beginning of the Yuletide season in Lagos, reinforcing its role as a key player in the cultural and social fabric of the nation while marking twenty years of consistent festive joy for Nigerians.