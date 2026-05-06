Zenith Bank Appoints Engr. Mustafa Bello as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Zenith Bank Plc has named Engr. Mustafa Bello as its new Board Chairman, leveraging his extensive background in public service, engineering, and corporate governance to lead the institution.

Zenith Bank Plc has formally announced a significant leadership transition with the appointment of Engr. Mustafa Bello as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

This strategic appointment is effective immediately and has received the necessary regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Furthermore, the decision was ratified by the shareholders during the Annual General Meeting conducted on May 5, 2026. The bank views this move as a critical step toward ensuring institutional continuity and stability while maintaining the high benchmarks of corporate governance and strategic oversight that have defined the organization for years. By placing Engr.

Bello at the helm of the board, Zenith Bank aims to reinforce its commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable growth in an increasingly complex global financial landscape. Engr. Bello is not a stranger to the inner workings of the bank, having joined the Board of Zenith Bank Plc on December 29, 2017.

Throughout his tenure as a board member, he has played an instrumental role in several key committees, contributing his expertise to the Board Audit and Compliance Committee as well as the Board Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Perhaps most notably, he served as the Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee, a role that provided him with deep insights into the risk profile and operational challenges facing the banking sector.

His ability to blend technical precision with strategic foresight has made him a respected figure within the organization, and his track record of integrity and independent judgement has positioned him as the most suitable candidate to lead the board into its next phase of evolution. Beyond his contributions to the financial sector, Engr. Mustafa Bello is a distinguished statesman and corporate leader whose career spans more than forty years across the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

His experience in governance is extensive, having served as the Minister of Commerce for the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1999 and 2002 under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. During this period, he was the primary architect behind the development of a Trade Policy consistent with the standards of the World Trade Organization, which helped integrate Nigeria more effectively into the global trade system.

He was also the driving force behind the 2002 online project of the Corporate Affairs Commission, a landmark initiative that modernized business registration and operations throughout the country, reducing bureaucracy and enhancing the ease of doing business. Following his ministerial tenure, Engr. Bello served as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission from November 2003 to February 2014.

In this capacity, he was pivotal in attracting substantial foreign direct investment into Nigeria, fostering multilateral and bilateral partnerships that strengthened the nation's economic ties with international partners. He represented the Federal Government of Nigeria at numerous high-level international conferences and diplomatic missions, establishing himself as a key figure in Nigeria's economic diplomacy. His ability to navigate the intersection of government policy and private investment has been a hallmark of his professional journey.

His academic credentials further underscore his technical proficiency. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria in 1978 with a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering, achieving a Second Class Upper Division. His academic excellence was recognized when he won the prestigious Shell Prize for the best project and thesis within the Faculty of Engineering.

His professional journey began in the Nigerian Army’s Directorate of Quartering and Engineering Service, followed by a period as a Senior Civil Engineer at the Niger State Housing Corporation from 1980 to 1983. This foundation in engineering instilled in him a disciplined approach to problem-solving and organizational management. Currently, Engr. Bello serves as the Chairman of Invest-in-Northern Nigeria Limited, a special purpose vehicle dedicated to the economic and social transformation of the Northern Nigerian region.

His leadership experience extends internationally, having served on the board of Eskom Holdings Limited in the Republic of South Africa from 2004 to 2008, and as an Independent Non-Executive Director for FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc. He is a recognized authority in his field, holding fellowships with the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Academy of Natural Sciences and Engineering in Nigeria, and is a registered member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

As Zenith Bank continues to expand its footprint, the appointment of a leader with such a diverse and distinguished background is timely. Zenith Bank remains one of Africa's premier financial institutions, boasting a robust capital base and a wide network of operations. With a presence in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Côte d’Ivoire, the bank is well-positioned to leverage Engr.

Bello's strategic vision to drive further growth and innovation across its diverse markets. This leadership change signals the bank's intention to remain agile and competitive while upholding the highest standards of professional ethics and corporate responsibility





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Zenith Bank Mustafa Bello Corporate Governance Nigerian Banking Board Appointment

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