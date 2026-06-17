Zen Archery Lagos International Open Expands to Five Countries in Third Edition

The Zen Archery Lagos International Open Tournament has grown from two to five participating countries in its third edition, showcasing Nigeria's rising role in African archery and sports development.

The third edition of the Zen Archery Lagos International Open Tournament is set to take place in Lagos , Nigeria , marking a significant expansion in its international reach.

Originally launched in 2025 as Nigeria's first international open archery event with 100 athletes from 16 clubs, the tournament has grown to include participants from five countries in 2026: Nigeria, Guinea, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire, and Chad. Events will be held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium), a 10,000-capacity venue with a rich sporting heritage. The competition features eight categories, including Recurve, Compound, and Barebow divisions for men and women, as well as Under-18 Barebow and Recurve categories.

Both individual and team events are scheduled. As an Open Tournament, athletes compete as individuals or club representatives rather than under national colors, encouraging wider participation and grassroots development. Organizers highlight that the event has more than doubled its international participation in a single year, reflecting a growing appetite for archery competition across Africa. Founder Emmanuel Oyeleke described the tournament as a platform for talent discovery, youth development, and proof that Nigeria can host world-class sport.

The Lagos State Sports Commission, under Director-General Lekan Fatodu, supports the event as part of its broader sports development agenda. Fatodu emphasized the benefits of archery beyond physical competition, including mental growth, focus, and discipline for youth. He also noted the economic impact, with small traders and service providers benefiting from the influx of international athletes. The 2025 edition was a milestone, attracting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated in a demonstration session.

That year also saw the launch of the Zen Archery Foundation, a non-profit focused on grassroots coaching, equipment access, and youth development. Building on this, the 2026 edition aims to position Lagos as a recurring hub for African archery and a future candidate for World Archery accreditation. The tournament continues to evolve, fostering collaboration among African archery nations and creating a value chain that supports local enterprise.

Ms. Aderinoye, a spokesperson for the event, stated that each edition makes a statement about the possibilities when African archery nations compete together. With five countries now participating, the appetite for competition is clear, and the focus is now on building the infrastructure and experience to ensure archers keep returning to Lagos. The event is organized by Zen Archery in partnership with the Lagos State Sports Commission, reflecting effective public-private collaboration.

As the tournament grows, it not only elevates archery in Nigeria but also contributes to the country's sports tourism and international image. The 2026 edition promises to be the largest yet, with expectations of increased participation and continued development of the sport across the continent. The tournament's success story is a testament to the power of consistent investment in niche sports and the potential for Africa to host world-class events that build bridges and inspire youth





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