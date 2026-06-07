Zedvance Shifts Strategy, Commits Full Loan Portfolio to Nigerian SMEs

Zedvance Finance announces a pivot from retail lending to deploying its entire active loan portfolio to support small and medium enterprises and critical ecosystem enablers in Nigeria, launching an 18-month growth strategy with a ₦500 billion deployment target. The firm introduces ecosystem-linked financing to address mid-market credit constraints, emphasizing collaboration to expand market potential rather than compete in shrinking spaces.

Zedvance Finance has disclosed a major strategic pivot, committing 100 percent of its active loan portfolio to small and medium enterprises and critical ecosystem enablers.

This move aims to tackle persistent financing gaps for Nigeria's mid-market businesses. The announcement was made by Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Group, during the Zedvance Business Roundtable titled "Unlocking Growth: The Role of Smart Financing in Building Resilient Businesses" held in Lagos. The event gathered industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders to explore how targeted financing and innovative lending can foster sustainable growth amid Nigeria's evolving macroeconomic challenges.

Amzat underscored that mid-sized operators, not mega-corporate IPOs, are the true engine of Nigeria's economic survival. He highlighted the resilience of entrepreneurs who often struggle to access adequate financing, land capital, or essential assets like retail spaces. To address historical credit risks in volatile conditions, Zedvance is pioneering "ecosystem-linked solutions.

" This model leverages structured partnerships with corporate aggregators to safely channel liquidity to clustered smallholders in sectors such as agriculture, automotive distribution, and energy. Amzat explained the approach in plain terms: "Let's grow the pie together so that your individual portion becomes significantly larger, rather than fighting to be the sole survivor in a tiny, shrinking market.

" The roundtable launched Zedvance's aggressive 18-month growth strategy. Transitioning from its roots in high-velocity retail consumer lending, the firm will scale up corporate and production-focused enterprises. Amzat revealed that aside from physical infrastructure, every asset on their balance sheet now consists of active loans. Complementing this, Executive Director of Commercial Solutions, Ayooluwa Oladimeji, announced a deployment target of ₦500 billion over the next 18 months to deepen support for growth-ready enterprises.

He contrasted the multiplicative macroeconomic impact of a business loan-enabling production scaling, job creation, and wider distribution-with that of a single consumer loan. Oladimeji assured entrepreneurs that they can bypass rigid traditional banking structures, noting that as part of Zedcrest Group, Zedvance has access to deep local and international financing lines and will focus on designing appropriate credit frameworks. The event featured three high-level panel discussions providing sector-specific context.

The Food and Health Systems panel, moderated by Business Manager Agribusiness & Commodities Folasade Toromade, included IBBDS Group Managing Director Dauda Oladele, Managing Director of 5ivers Outgrowers Adeyemi Akinyemi, and Mobolaji Ajayi of Purelife Health. They analyzed key bottlenecks in local commodity supply chains and health distribution networks, underscoring the systemic challenges that ecosystem-linked financing aims to resolve





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Zedvance SME Financing Nigerian Economy Ecosystem-Linked Financing Mid-Market Enterprises

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