Zarif: US Cannot Dictate Terms to Iran Amidst Stalled Pakistan Talks

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif states that the US cannot impose conditions on Iran after failed peace talks mediated by Pakistan. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Sultan of Oman call for de-escalation in the US-Israel conflict.

Former Iran ian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has asserted that the United States needs to understand that imposing conditions on Iran is futile. Both parties involved in the peace negotiations facilitated by Pakistan , aimed at finding a long-term solution to the Gulf conflict, have acknowledged that the talks yielded no tangible outcomes.

Zarif, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, explicitly stated that the Pakistan talks failed because Iran would not concede to terms dictated by the United States. He wrote, 'No negotiations – at least with Iran – will be successful based on 'our/your terms.' The United States must understand: you cannot dictate terms to Iran. It is not too late to learn this lesson. Yet.' This statement underscores Iran's steadfast position against external pressure and its insistence on maintaining its sovereignty in any potential future negotiations. \Zarif, who held the position of Iran's chief diplomat from 2013 to 2021 during the administration of the 'moderate' president Hassan Rouhani, played a key role in the 2015 nuclear agreement with the United States under Barack Obama's presidency. This agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aimed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the agreement was unilaterally abandoned by then-President Donald Trump three years later. Trump claimed that Iran was developing a nuclear program, a claim he made without presenting any supporting evidence at the time. This decision severely strained relations between the two countries and contributed to the current tensions in the region. The withdrawal from the JCPOA and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions by the US significantly impacted Iran's economy and its ability to engage constructively in international diplomacy. The recent comments from Zarif highlight the enduring impact of this historical context on present-day negotiations and the complexities inherent in resolving the ongoing conflict.\Simultaneously, the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and the Sultan of Oman held a call this morning, where they concurred on the necessity for all parties to avoid 'any further escalation' in the US-Israel conflict concerning Iran. A Downing Street spokesperson elaborated that they discussed the weekend's peace talks in Pakistan and urged both parties to pursue a resolution. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of maintaining the existing ceasefire and preventing further escalation, as agreed upon by the leaders. Additionally, His Majesty provided an update on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Oman's assistance to sailors from distressed vessels in the region. Furthermore, reflecting on international efforts to coordinate secure passage for shipping in the area, the Prime Minister acknowledged ongoing collaborative work with partners, following meetings organized by the Foreign Secretary and British military planners, aimed at reestablishing long-term freedom of navigation. This joint communication between the UK and Oman showcases international efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote maritime security in the volatile region, highlighting the global ramifications of the conflict and the imperative of finding a peaceful resolution. This includes efforts to encourage both sides to restart dialogue and avoid actions that might exacerbate the crisis and further damage the peace process





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Pakistan Javad Zarif Nuclear Agreement Negotiations Conflict De-Escalation UK Oman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza Marks Six Months Of A Ceasefire That May Offer Lessons For The Iran WarSix months into the Gaza ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, little beyond the largely silenced explosions has changed.

Read more »

JD Vance leaves for Pakistan to partake in Iran negotiationsUS Vice President JD Vance is en route to Islamabad, Pakistan, where he will lead high stakes talks with the Iranians as part of...

Read more »

Vance Warns Iran Not To ‘Play’ US At Talks In PakistanUS Vice President JD Vance warned Iran on Friday against trying to 'play' Washington, as he set off for talks in Islamabad aimed at transforming a fragile ceasefire into a lasting peace deal.

Read more »

US Vice President Vance Arrives in Pakistan for Crucial Iran TalksUS Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to mediate talks between the US and Iran, aiming to halt weeks of fighting in the Middle East. Key issues include the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides expressed mutual suspicion despite the 'make or break' nature of the negotiations.

Read more »

US Vice President JD Vance In Pakistan For Iran TalksUS Vice President JD Vance landed at an airbase near Pakistan's capital on Saturday ahead of negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

Read more »

US, Iran fail to reach peace agreement after 21-hour talks in PakistanThe United States and Iran have failed to reach an agreement after 21 hours of high-stakes talks in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.

Read more »