Zamfara State Under Governor Dauda Lawal's Rescue Mission: A Beacon of Transformation and Hope

Notable Nigerians and credentialed global and local organizations have showered encomiums and accolades over the unprecedented transformation recorded in the past three years across all critical sectors in Zamfara state in the last three years under Governor Dauda Lawal's Rescue Mission.

Notable Nigerians and credentialed global and local organizations have showered encomiums and accolades over the unprecedented transformation recorded in the past three years across all critical sectors in Zamfara state in the last three years under Governor Dauda Lawal 's Rescue Mission.

This brought to the fore the fact that it is not only the people of Zamfara State that are living witnesses to the massive revolution taking place across the state under Governor Dauda Lawal's Rescue Mission administration. These unprecedented feats have drawn the attention of Nigeria's security, defence and intelligence chiefs, the United Nations, federal agencies, global humanitarian and donor organizations, among others. This article provides a timeline of some of these encomiums, accolades and verdicts.

On February 18, 2026, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd. ), showered encomiums on Governor Lawal for providing military hardware for the armed forces to enhance its campaign against banditry in the state. The general was in Gusau, the state capital, for the unveiling of 25 highly sophisticated Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), and an 80-meter endurance surveillance drone capable of covering 50 kilometres and operating continuously for eight hours procured by the state government.

The defence minister said the procurement of the armoured vehicles by the Zamfara state government demonstrates the governor's commitment. He said, From what I have seen, if we continue like this in the second term, Zamfara will look like Dubai. The protection of lives and properties rises above party lines, political affiliations and differences, and that is why I am particularly very happy to be here.

That you have been a state executive who has done it for everyone, you are very distinct and very determined in what you are doing. It takes courage and firm conviction for subnational leadership to commit substantial resources towards strengthening public safety, and the best thing about this is that everything has been paid for. This sends a strong message to criminals.

On October 29, 2025, Governor Lawal's efforts were appreciated when he served as a guest lecturer to participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja. The theme of the event was Non-state Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa - A Zamfara State Perspective.

The Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Joseph Obule Odama, said Governor Lawal of transformed Zamfara state from negativity to positivity despite the massive challenges he met on the ground. Mr Odama said Governor Lawal has faced daunting challenges during the campaigns, but was able to weather the storm and bring the state out of the woods.

He said, Today, His Excellency (Governor Lawal) has brought to us what the facts are, what the issues, challenges, and prospects are for a future Zamfara. For me, it was revising what I know about Zamfara. I grew up there, and my career has taken me back there. I know every inch of bitterness that was thrown at him when he was contesting for governor.

On April 10, 2026, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, led a a UN team to Zamfara state comprising the UNDP Country Representative, Elsie Attafuah; the Country Head, UNODC, Cheikh Toure; Country Head, UNICEF, Wafaa Saeed; Country Head, IOM, Sharon Dimanche; Country Head, UNHCR, Arjun Jain; Country Head, UNAIDS, Krittayawan Boonto; and Country Head, UNFPA, Francis Kuawu. The UN scribe reiterated that presentations made by the Zamfara State Government were very clear.

She said, This is enough for us to be able to partner. What you show us today is first and foremost your passion for what you want us to do, and that is what investors want. They want to know what you want. I am happy today to be here in Zamfara, because I really want to show the world that we should pay attention to what is happening at the local level.

Because this is where people are weakest, where governance is weakest, and where there are the fewest resources. When we visit, we give visibility to the effort that has been made and to the impact of what is happening elsewhere in the world on people who have nothing to do with what caused it in the first place.

I see the mining, I see the potentials, I see the market and the demand, but I also see the leadership here who is willing to look at the institution, framework and partner to get the job done. There is a lot of hope and potential here. Everyone must play their role; this is not something the governor will do alone. The United Nations is willing to be a genuine partner to Zamfara State





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Governor Dauda Lawal Zamfara State Transformation Hope United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Babachir Lawal orchestrated religious crisis in NorthOladimeji Fabiyi, an ally of African Democratic Congress, ADC, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused former Secretary to the Government of

Read more »

Zamfara: Bandits kidnap seven Federal Polytechnic students in Kaura NamodaSeven students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, were abducted by suspected bandits who invaded their off-campus residence on the

Read more »

Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal wanted to rig ADC presidential primaryNicholas Msheliza, Chairman of the African Democratic Congress Adamawa Primary Electoral Committee, has alleged that the Secretary to the Government

Read more »

JUST IN: How Babachir Lawal Tried to Rig ADC Primary for Hayatu-Deen — Returning OfficerThe chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) electoral committee in Adamawa State, Dr. Nicholas Msheliza, has accused former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, of attempting to influence and alter the outcome of the party’s recent presidential primary, threatening to release evidence to support his claims.

Read more »