Zamfara State Police Rescue Five Travellers Abducted by Bandits

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued five travellers who were abducted by suspected bandits along the Anka–Bukkuyum Road in the state. The rescue followed a swift response by operatives of the Anti-Violent Crime Response Unit.

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued five travellers who were abducted by suspected bandits along the Anka–Bukkuyum Road in the state. The incident occurred on June 10 at about 7 p.m. when armed bandits reportedly barricaded the road and abducted five travellers.

Upon receiving the distress information, the police team immediately mobilised to the scene and launched a coordinated rescue mission. The operatives pursued the suspects into the surrounding bush and engaged them in a gun battle, where the criminals abandoned their mission and fled into the forest with suspected gunshot wounds. Two motorcycles believed to have been used by the bandits were recovered during the operation.

The police spokesperson reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities across the state and ensuring the safety of residents. He also urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid efforts to combat crime





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Zamfara State Police Command Abducted Travellers Anti-Violent Crime Response Unit Armed Bandits Anka–Bukkuyum Road Rescue Mission Gun Battle Motorcycles Criminal Activities Public Support Information Sharing

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