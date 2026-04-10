Zamfara State: Over 2,000 Residents Flee Homes Amidst Banditry Fears

More than 2,000 residents in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been displaced due to fears of reprisal attacks by bandits. The villagers, primarily from western communities, fled after some security personnel withdrew, triggering panic and a mass exodus to the local government headquarters. The situation underscores the ongoing security challenges and the need for urgent humanitarian assistance.

The escalating security concerns in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State have forced over 2,000 residents to abandon their homes. The mass exodus stems from fears of potential reprisal attacks by bandits following the recent neutralization of some bandits by security forces.

Reports indicate that villagers in the western part of the local government area, particularly from communities like Kunchin Kalgo and surrounding areas, have been fleeing their homes and seeking refuge at the Tsafe Local Government headquarters. This displacement has created a humanitarian crisis, leaving many vulnerable and in need of immediate assistance. The situation highlights the ongoing struggle against banditry and the challenges faced by both residents and security forces in the region. The security vacuum created by the departure of some security personnel, coupled with the persistent threat from armed groups, has fueled the panic and displacement. \The situation began to unravel when some security personnel, deployed to protect the villages, withdrew from their strategic positions just two days after engaging and neutralizing some bandits. This withdrawal, coupled with the persistent rumours of impending reprisal attacks, triggered widespread fear among the villagers. A villager recounted their apprehension, stating that the bandits might return, prompting the mass evacuation. The exodus intensified as residents, burdened with their belongings, sought safety in the more secure environment of the Tsafe local government headquarters. The Chairman of Tsafe Local Government Area, Garba Panchase, confirmed the situation, emphasizing the relocation of the villagers to the headquarters. He attributed the movement to rumours and clarified that while members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) were redeployed, conventional security personnel remained on the ground. However, despite the Chairman’s assurances, the villagers’ concerns persist, reflecting a deep-seated lack of trust and confidence in the security arrangements. \The residents' fears are exacerbated by a perceived vacuum in security presence and a history of violence and insecurity in the region. Many villagers allege that the security forces' departure coincided with the regrouping of bandits, heightening the anxiety and prompting the mass displacement. The villagers' accounts underscore the complexity of the security situation and the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address the underlying issues. The displacement of over 2,000 people creates an urgent need for humanitarian assistance, including shelter, food, water, and medical care. The authorities are urged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the security personnel's withdrawal and to take immediate steps to reassure the residents and restore confidence. It is imperative to enhance security measures, strengthen intelligence gathering, and address the root causes of banditry to prevent further displacement and protect the lives and livelihoods of the affected communities. This includes addressing the underlying drivers of insecurity, fostering community engagement, and implementing effective strategies to counter banditry





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zamfara Banditry Displacement Security Tsafe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zamfara Assembly Suspends Two LG Chairmen Over Alleged MisappropriationThe Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended the chairmen of Kaura Namoda and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas due to alleged financial irregularities. The suspension follows a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and is part of a broader effort to strengthen accountability and good governance in the state.

Read more »

Zamfara Assembly Suspends Two Local Govt Chairmen Over Alleged Misuse of FundsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Former Senator Kabiru Marafa, supporters welcomed into Zamfara ADCThe African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Zamfara State has officially welcomed former Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and his supporters into the party.

Read more »

Tinubu’s campaign coordinator joins ADC in ZamfaraMr Marafa, a former senator, has been engaged in a supremacy battle with leaders of Zamfara State APC leaders.

Read more »

Community Under Siege: Attack on Security Outpost and Health Dispensary Rocks ZamfaraA community in North-central Nigeria has been shaken by a violent attack on its security presence and health facility. Reports detail the loss of life, including security personnel and civilians, following a gun battle with heavily armed assailants. The attack has prompted an outpouring of concern, and a push for improved security measures and investigation into the incident.

Read more »

Lawal wins BON Governor of the Year award for Zamfara’s infrastructure“Zamfara has witnessed unprecedented achievements under Governor Dauda Lawal, including the historic construction of a modern International Airport in the State.”

Read more »