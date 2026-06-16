Zamfara State Government Mourns Three Policemen Killed by Bandit IED

The Zamfara State Government has expressed grief over the death of three policemen from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit who were killed by an IED planted by bandit terrorists along the Anka-Bagega road. A state delegation led by the SSG attended the funeral prayers and reaffirmed support for the families, while vowing to intensify efforts to rid the state of banditry.

The Zamfara State Government has expressed profound grief following the tragic death of three police officers who lost their lives while on duty. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the officers, who belonged to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the Zamfara Police Command, were killed by an Improvised Explosive Device ( IED ) planted by bandit terrorists along the Anka-Bagega road in the Anka Local Government Area of the state.

The incident underscores the persistent security challenges in the region, particularly the threat posed by armed bandits who frequently target security personnel and civilians alike. The bomb, believed to have been covertly placed by the criminals, claimed the lives of these gallant officers as they performed their duties, highlighting the extreme risks faced by law enforcement in countering explosive threats and ensuring public safety.

A high-powered delegation from the Zamfara State Government, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, attended the funeral prayers held for the deceased officers. The ceremony took place at the Police Command Headquarters in Gusau and was conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, with the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, leading the prayers.

The SSG conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the state government and its people to the Inspector-General, the Zamfara Police Command, the bereaved families, and the entire police community. He offered prayers for Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and to provide their families with the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. He also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to offering continued support to the families of these fallen heroes.

Furthermore, SSG Nakwada reiterated the government's resolve to persist in collaborating with security agencies to eradicate banditry and all other forms of criminality from Zamfara State. He emphasized that this tragic incident would not deter the government but rather strengthen its determination.

"We will intensify our efforts, and victory is assured, In-Sha-Allah," he declared. This statement reflects a broader strategy to enhance security operations and restore peace in the state, which has long been plagued by violent banditry, kidnappings, and communal clashes. The loss of these EOD officers serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the ongoing fight against terrorism and organized crime.

The state and federal authorities are under increasing pressure to adopt more effective measures to protect both the citizens and the security forces tasked with their protection, as such incidents continue to occur despite various counter-insurgency initiatives





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zamfara Policemen Killed Bandit Terrorists IED Explosive Ordnance Disposal Anka Bagega Road Funeral Prayers Inspector-General Of Police State Government Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anambra State Government Lawyers Skip Court Hearing in Bishop Nwankpa Fake Pastor CaseThe Anambra State Government's legal team failed to appear at a court hearing regarding allegations that Bishop Emeka Nwankpa is a fake pastor, leading to an adjournment. His supporters expressed confidence in his vindication. The bishop remains detained, with the hearing related to a bail application. The case is believed to be politically motivated, tied to the bishop's alleged support for a governorship election opponent.

Read more »

Zamfara Government Suspends Polytechnic Rector Over MisconductThe Zamfara State Government has suspended Dr. Sirajo Shinkafi, Rector of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, for alleged misconduct and insubordination. The suspension is effective immediately to ensure administrative stability.

Read more »

Lagos State Government Announces Traffic Diversion Plan Ahead of Iddo Bridge ClosureThe Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the temporary closure of Iddo Bridge in the Ijora area of Apapa Local Government Area, as rehabilitation works continue on the facility.

Read more »

Edo State Government Demolishes Building Linked to Cultism and Ritual ActivitiesThe Edo State Government has demolished a building in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, allegedly linked to cultism and ritual activities.

Read more »