Zamfara State government prohibits public school students from welcoming political office holders to ensure academic focus and safety during electioneering campaigns.

The Zamfara State Government has issued a strict directive instructing all public schools across the state to cease the mobilization of students and pupils for political welcome events. This new policy prohibits educational institutions from using their student bodies to greet political office holders, party leaders, and other dignitaries during active electioneering campaigns. The announcement serves as a firm boundary between academic responsibilities and political activities within the state's educational framework.

Malam Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, formally announced this directive in an official statement. The communication was issued through the Ministry's Information and Public Relations Officer, Bashir Abashiya, ensuring that the order carries the full weight of the state ministry. The directive explicitly forbids schools from lining up students along roadsides or removing them from their academic activities to participate in organized political welcomes.

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Protecting Academic Focus and Student Welfare

The Commissioner explained that the primary motivation behind this decision is to ensure that schools remain fully focused on their fundamental responsibility of providing quality education to the youth of Zamfara. By removing the distraction of political engagement, the state aims to create an environment where learning is the sole priority for all students and staff. The directive emphasizes that students and pupils must not be unnecessarily distracted from their academic activities or exposed to the potential risks of political campaign engagements.

Gajam stressed that the welfare, safety, and educational interests of pupils and students must remain paramount in all decisions made by school administrators. The state government believes that exposing children to political rallies or welcome ceremonies can compromise their safety and divert their attention from their studies. This approach aligns with global best practices that keep political activities separate from educational environments to protect the innocence and focus of young learners.

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Enforcement Mechanism for Education Officials

To guarantee compliance, Commissioner Gajam directed Education Secretaries, Zonal Education Officers, principals, and headteachers to enforce the new rule strictly within their respective areas of responsibility. These officials are now tasked with monitoring school activities to prevent any violation of the directive. The Commissioner warned that no student or pupil should be instructed, encouraged, or compelled to leave school premises to participate in any organized welcome for political campaign activities.

The directive places the burden of enforcement squarely on the shoulders of education administrators and school heads. They are urged to take full responsibility for maintaining this separation between politics and education. Any attempt to bypass this rule by pressuring students to participate in political welcomes will be considered a serious breach of professional conduct and educational policy.

Impact on Local Political Traditions

This move signals a significant shift in how political interactions are managed in public spaces within Zamfara State. Previously, the presence of students in political welcomes was a common practice, often used to demonstrate community support for candidates. The new policy effectively ends this tradition, ensuring that public schools remain neutral grounds dedicated solely to learning and development.

The state government's decision to intervene directly indicates a strong commitment to safeguarding the educational calendar from political disruptions. By banning the use of students as props in political campaigns, the Zamfara State Government aims to restore dignity to the educational sector. This step is expected to reduce the burden on teachers and parents who previously had to accommodate these political demands during school hours.

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Future Implications for School Operations

The strict enforcement of this directive will likely require school leaders to develop new protocols for handling visits from dignitaries. Principals and headteachers must now find alternative ways to host political figures without involving students, such as scheduling visits during holidays or using adult administrative staff. This change will necessitate a reevaluation of how schools manage external engagements and public relations.

Education Secretaries and Zonal Education Officers are expected to conduct regular inspections to ensure that no schools are violating the new rules. The state government has made it clear that there will be no tolerance for non-compliance. This zero-tolerance policy is designed to send a strong message that the protection of students' educational time is a non-negotiable priority for the Zamfara State Administration.