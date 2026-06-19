Zamfara Restructures Education Workforce, Expands Girls' Schools and Receives UNICEF Support

Zamfara State transfers over 2,000 non-teaching staff to optimize education sector efficiency, announces construction of 20 new girls' schools and free transport, while UNICEF reaffirms its support for health, education and WASH initiatives across the state.

The Zamfara State government has initiated a significant restructuring within its education sector by transferring 2,177 non-teaching staff from the Ministry of Education to the Office of the Head of Service.

This move is part of a broader rejuvenation effort aimed at strengthening institutional efficiency, improving workforce management, and enhancing service delivery across education in the state. According to a statement from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Maryam Yahaya Shantali, the files of the affected workers have been officially received by the Head of Service, following the directive of Governor Dauda Lawal.

The redeployment process will be coordinated and supervised by the Office of the Head of Service, and all affected staff will retain their employment status and entitlements throughout. The state government reaffirms its commitment to improving the education system, emphasizing that these changes are not punitive but are designed to optimize human resources for better performance.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abdulmalik Gajam, explained that the decision followed a thorough review of findings from a 14-Day Strategic Education Reform and Recovery programme. The goal is to improve efficiency, enhance productivity, and promote professional growth among personnel, ultimately strengthening service delivery and motivating staff.

In addition to workforce restructuring, the Zamfara State government is taking concrete steps to expand access to education, particularly for girls. The Commissioner for Education announced plans to build 20 new schools for girls, following the provision of 12 buses for free transportation to selected girls' secondary schools across the state.

He described educating the girl child as one of the most strategic investments any society can make, highlighting that the new schools and transportation support reflect the government's commitment to breaking barriers and ensuring every girl has the opportunity to learn and contribute to the state's future. These measures are part of a wider revitalization of the education sector after the declaration of a state of emergency in education.

The administration of Governor Dauda Lawal is also prioritizing student health and welfare, improving access to quality education, and strengthening support for girl-child education. Further initiatives include extensive teacher training programmes and support for 250 teachers facing severe economic hardship, aimed at restoring the dignity of the teaching profession and improving living conditions.

Additionally, free textbooks will be distributed to schools to ease the financial burden on parents and students. The commissioner warned against the misuse or diversion of school resources intended for students. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has reiterated its commitment to supporting healthcare, education, child protection, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Zamfara state. This was announced during a stakeholders' meeting at the Zamfara State Ministry of Information and Culture in Gusau.

UNICEF's delegation had earlier conducted a supervisory visit to Dr. Karima Primary Healthcare Centre, appreciating collaboration with government agencies and community structures. The delegation highlighted major activities from the last quarter, including community engagements, supportive supervision visits, distribution of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), cross-sectoral interventions, and efforts to strengthen community participation through Ward Development Committees (WDCs).

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Muhammad Salihu Anka, acknowledged UNICEF's positive impact in reducing open defecation, addressing out-of-school children issues, and supporting cholera prevention efforts. He noted that current health indicators have shown significant improvement compared to previous records. Participants stressed the importance of proper documentation and regular report submissions on achievements and challenges to ensure effective planning and sustainability of interventions.

The meeting also recommended enhancing the complaint and suggestion box at Dr. Karima Primary Healthcare Centre to improve Feedback mechanisms





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Zamfara Education Reform Staff Redeployment Girls' Education School Construction UNICEF Teacher Training Healthcare WASH State Of Emergency

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