Zamfara Police Repel Bandit Attack in Two-Hour Gunfight, Recover Motorcycles

Police in Zamfara State, in collaboration with other security agencies, successfully foiled a bandit attack along Gadar Manya, Anka LGA, after a two-hour gunfight. The bandits opened fire on security patrols but were forced to retreat with injuries, leaving behind two motorcycles. This brings the total recovered motorcycles in recent operations to twelve. The incident follows the abduction of 39 residents in Maradun LGA. Authorities urge public cooperation to combat banditry.

The Zamfara State Police Command, in a joint operation with other security agencies, successfully repelled a bandit attack during a two-hour gunfight along Gadar Manya in the Anka Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement from the state police command's spokesperson on Tuesday, the armed confrontation occurred on Monday after security operatives encountered a group of bandits attempting to cross the highway. The criminals opened fire upon sighting the security team, prompting an intense exchange of gunfire. The police operatives, who included units such as the VCRU, ZFS, Mobile Police Force, and Civil Security Volunteers, responded effectively, forcing the bandits to retreat into the bush with suspected gunshot wounds.

Two motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing criminals were recovered at the scene, bringing the total number of motorcycles seized in recent anti-banditry operations to twelve. The police command emphasized its continued commitment to protecting lives and property across Zamfara State and urged the public to provide useful information to support security efforts.

This incident follows another recent attack in the state where at least 39 residents of Magamin Diddi in the Maradun Local Government Area were abducted by armed bandits during a community dialogue with the parents of a suspected bandit leader. The ongoing security challenges in Zamfara highlight the persistent threat posed by criminal groups in the region, and the authorities are intensifying operations to restore peace and stability





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Zamfara Banditry Police Security Gunfight Anka Maradun Kidnapping Motorcycles Nigeria

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