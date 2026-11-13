Zamfara Police Arrest Woman Saadiya Sahabi for Kidnapping Niece Nabila and Demanding N10 Million Ransom

The Zamfara State Police Command arrested 26-year-old Saadiya Sahabi, the paternal aunt of three-year-old Nabila Abdulganiyu, for allegedly abducting the child and demanding a N10 million ransom. The child was rescued and reunited with her parents on November 12, 2026, after a medical examination.

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old woman, Saadiya Sahabi, for allegedly abducting her three-year-old niece, Nabila Abdulganiyu, and demanding a N10 million ransom for the child's release.

The police disclosed this in a statement by the command's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, issued on Friday. The suspect was arrested on November 10, 2026, at Bela District, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, while the child was rescued safely.

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Abductor Demands Ransom From Nieces Father

According to the statement, the victim's father, Abdulganiyu Sahabi, a resident of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, reported the abduction to detectives attached to the State Intelligence Department on October 30, two days after the child was allegedly taken. He told investigators that he received a telephone call from a concealed number on October 29. During the call, the caller claimed to have his daughter in custody and demanded N10 million for her release.

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Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, A.M. Bello, directed the State Intelligence Department to begin an investigation and ensure the child's safe rescue. The statement said, Following days of sustained intelligence gathering, technical analysis and collaboration with strategic partners, the operatives successfully traced and arrested the suspect on 10th November 2026 at Bela District, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The victim was also rescued safely.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was the younger sister of the victim's father. Police identified her as the victim's paternal aunt, adding that she and the child's father shared the same biological father but had different mothers. The command said investigation was ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify other people who might have participated in the alleged abduction.

Police Praise Intelligence Led Rescue Operation

On the child's return, the police said the rescued child was taken for medical examination and, after necessary assessment, was formally reunited with her parents on November 12, 2026. The Commissioner of Police commended the State Intelligence Department operatives for their work. He said their professionalism, dedication and effective application of intelligence-led policing led to the successful rescue of the child.

He reiterated the command's commitment to protecting lives and property, particularly vulnerable members of society, and ensuring that anyone found culpable of kidnapping and other criminal activities was brought to justice. The police urged members of the public to remain vigilant, strengthen cooperation with security agencies and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.