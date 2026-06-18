Zamfara Governor Rules Out Negotiation with Bandits, Vows to Confront Insecurity

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has ruled out any possibility of negotiating with bandits terrorising communities across the state, declaring that his administration will not engage in talks with criminal groups under any circumstance.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has ruled out any possibility of negotiating with bandits terrorising communities across the state, declaring that his administration will not engage in talks with criminal groups under any circumstance.

The governor stated clearly that his government would continue to confront insecurity through security operations and strategic interventions rather than peace deals with armed groups. Lawal made the remarks during an interview conducted in Hausa, where he spoke extensively on the worsening security situation in Zamfara, the growing concerns of residents, and his administration's response to persistent attacks.

Speaking on calls for dialogue with bandits, especially after reports that some community elders attempted negotiations, the governor maintained that such an approach was unacceptable. According to him, sitting down with terrorists for negotiations would send the wrong message and weaken the authority of government. Even in states where negotiations have taken place, have attacks completely stopped? Some may say there has been improvement, but how can a government sit down with criminals and negotiate?

That would imply that terrorists are stronger than the state. I do not accept that terrorists are stronger than government.

Therefore, as Governor of Zamfara State, I maintain that I will not negotiate with terrorists, Lawal declared. He stressed that insecurity remains a major challenge, but insisted the government has not lost control of the situation. The governor also reacted to recent protests by residents along the Shinkafi-Kaura Namoda Road over rising insecurity and repeated attacks on communities in the area.

Residents had raised alarm over increasing displacement, with reports indicating that dozens of communities have been affected by bandit activities. Responding to the demonstrations, Lawal said citizens have every right to express their frustration and dissatisfaction. Yes, such protests occurred. People have the right to express their opinions.

As governor, I cannot stop citizens from protesting. Government exists to serve the people, he said. If people are unhappy, we must listen to them. If their concerns can be addressed, we will address them.

If something is beyond our capacity, we will explain that as well. That is democracy, he said. Despite public concerns, the governor rejected suggestions that bandits had overwhelmed state authorities. No, terrorists have not overwhelmed us.

As I said, we are doing everything possible to protect lives and property. Just two weeks ago, there were communities that had been displaced, but we deployed security personnel, and people have since returned to their normal lives. We have done this in many places and continue to do so, he said. Lawal also spoke on the activities of notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, who remains one of the most feared figures linked to violent attacks across the North-West.

Asked why Turji had continued to evade capture despite ongoing security operations, the governor expressed confidence that the wanted bandit leader would eventually be arrested. No terrorist is stronger than the government. It is only a matter of time. By Allah's grace, we will get him, he said.

I cannot give a timeline. This is warfare, not a simple matter where you can predict an exact date. But based on the measures we have put in place, I am confident he will eventually be apprehended, the governor added. The governor further defended several security initiatives introduced by his administration to combat criminal activities in the state.

He confirmed the creation of the Askarawa security corps and acknowledged the deployment of Civilian Joint Task Force operatives from Borno State to support ongoing operations. Lawal noted that security agencies, including the military and police, remain actively involved in coordinated efforts to flush out criminal elements from their hideouts. I can assure you that many of these terrorists have already been dealt with. Some have been arrested, while others have been killed, he said.

The governor also addressed growing concerns over reports that bandits have begun deploying landmines and improvised explosive devices in some parts of Zamfara. He described the development as a changing tactic by criminal groups but assured residents that security agencies are adapting accordingly. We are not intimidated, nor will we be. Terrorism is like a plague, and it requires determination to defeat.

The government is always prepared to confront these criminals, he said. They constantly change tactics, so we must adapt our response. We regularly arrest people involved in planting explosives. Even today, some suspects were arrested in different communities.

We will continue pursuing them until this threat is eliminated, by Allah's grace, the governor said





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zamfara Governor Bandits Negotiation Insecurity Security Operations Strategic Interventions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three police officers killed in Zamfara bomb explosionThree police officers tragically lost their lives on Monday after their vehicle struck an explosive device planted by terrorists in Zamfara State.

Read more »

IGP Baba Pays Condolence Visit to Zamfara, Reaffirms Commitment to Combating BanditryInspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba visited Zamfara State to mourn three police officers killed in the line of duty. He attended their funeral prayers and commiserated with officers at the Zamfara State Police Command. IGP Baba reaffirmed the NPF's commitment to tackling banditry and other violent crimes, praised the command's recent operational successes, and urged officers to remain focused and professional.

Read more »

Zamfara State Government Mourns Three Policemen Killed by Bandit IEDThe Zamfara State Government has expressed grief over the death of three policemen from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit who were killed by an IED planted by bandit terrorists along the Anka-Bagega road. A state delegation led by the SSG attended the funeral prayers and reaffirmed support for the families, while vowing to intensify efforts to rid the state of banditry.

Read more »

Three Police Officers Killed by Bandit-IED in Zamfara; State Government Vows Intensified Security ActionA special report on the killing of three Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers by a bandit-placed IED in Zamfara State, covering the state government's response, funeral, and pledge to step up security operations against banditry.

Read more »