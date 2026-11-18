Dauda Lawal launches the APC 2027 campaign council in Gusau, emphasizing governance records and unity to secure victories in Zamfara State.

Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara State, has officially inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for the 2027 general elections. The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital. This strategic move marks a significant step in the ruling party's preparations for the upcoming electoral cycle.

Leadership Structure and Official Appointment

Sulaiman Idris, serving as the spokesperson for the governor, confirmed the details of the event in a statement issued on Wednesday. Idris noted that Lawal presented formal appointment letters to the newly constituted council members during the function at the Government House. The primary leadership role was conferred upon Mai Buhu Gummi, who was appointed as the director-general of the campaign council. The presence of key figures such as Ahmad Yarima, the former governor of Zamfara, alongside Lawal, underscored the continuity and institutional memory within the state party structure.

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Governance Achievements and Administrative Reforms

In his inaugural address, Governor Lawal framed the establishment of this council as a critical milestone in his administration's broader mission to strengthen the party and improve governance. He reiterated the solemn commitment made when he assumed office in 2023 to rescue Zamfara and rebuild its institutions. Lawal stated that nearly four years into this journey, the administration has demonstrated through deliberate policies and bold reforms that the state can rise again. He highlighted significant progress recorded in education, healthcare, infrastructure, public service reforms, and economic development as evidence of their effectiveness.

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Security Challenges and Political Priorities

While celebrating administrative successes, Lawal acknowledged that security challenges continue to affect communities across the state. He emphasized that his administration remains committed to tackling these issues as part of its broader mandate. On the political front, the governor stressed that the re-election of President Tinubu and the election of all APC candidates contesting positions in the state should be given top priority in the party's planning. He warned against assuming electoral victory is automatic simply because the party is currently in government, noting that political power is a sacred trust that must be continually earned.

Strategic Direction for the 2027 Electoral Campaign

Lawal outlined a clear directive for the new campaign council, insisting that the 2027 campaign must be driven by achievements and strengthened by unity. He urged the council members to take the party's message to every ward, polling unit, village, and community across Zamfara's 14 Local Government Areas. The governor called for honest communication with the electorate, explaining government policies and addressing their concerns directly. He argued that continuity in purposeful leadership is essential to sustaining the progress already recorded and securing a brighter future for the state.