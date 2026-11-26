Governor Bukola Saraki Lawal launches 1,000 trained forest guards in Zamfara to secure ungoverned areas, pledging zero negotiation with criminals despite heavy financial investment.

Governor Bukola Saraki Lawal of Zamfara State has officially declared a renewed military focus on reclaiming vast ungoverned territories within the state that have long served as safe havens for bandits, criminals, and terrorists. This strategic announcement came during a significant public address at the graduation ceremony for the Zamfara Forest Guards, held at the Government Secondary School in Gada Biyu, Gusau, on Thursday. The governor emphasized that the newly trained personnel are essential for stabilizing these critical regions and restoring order to communities previously left vulnerable to insurgency and criminal activity.

Forest Guard Training Initiative Overview

The Zamfara Forest Guards graduation marks the culmination of a rigorous national program initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 24 May 2025, designed to train local residents in the protection of forests and other ungoverned areas across the nation. More than 1,000 forest guards from Zamfara completed this specialized training, acquiring skills in weapons handling, physical fitness, and combat readiness. The curriculum also heavily emphasized civil-military relations, security cooperation, community engagement, and adherence to the rule of law, ensuring these guards operate with both tactical proficiency and civic responsibility.

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Saraki Lawal's Security Spending and Equipment

During his address, Governor Lawal detailed the substantial financial resources his administration has directed toward state security agencies over the past three years to bolster defensive capabilities. He listed specific acquisitions including over 30 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 200 pick-up operational vehicles, and 20 Toyota Buffalo vehicles for enhanced mobility in rugged terrain. Furthermore, the state has supplied more than 1,000 specialised motorcycles for its Homegrown Community Protection Guards, alongside advanced surveillance drones, including an 80-metre endurance model capable of covering up to 50 kilometres for eight continuous hours.

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Zero Negotiation Policy and Federal Support

Governor Lawal explicitly reiterated his administration's unwavering stance against criminality, stating firmly that they will never negotiate with the criminals terrorizing the state. He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for their support of the Forest Guards initiative, while also commending the security agencies and training instructors for preparing the cohort for active service. The governor stressed that reclaiming these areas requires sustained cooperation between federal and state authorities, a reliable security presence, and the restoration of essential public services to ensure displaced families can safely return.

Impact on Local Livelihoods and Community Rebuilding

The restoration of security in Zamfara's ungoverned areas is critical for allowing communities to resume farming, trading, and rebuilding their livelihoods without fear of violence. Governor Lawal highlighted that the deployment of these forest guards is part of a broader strategy to ensure that displaced families can return to their homes and agricultural lands safely. By securing these zones, the state aims to facilitate economic recovery and stabilize the social fabric of communities that have suffered from prolonged insecurity and displacement due to banditry and terrorism.