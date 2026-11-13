Zamfara Governor and Tompolo Launch PBAT Door-to-Door Campaign for Tinubu

Governor Dauda Lawal and PBAT patron Tompolo unveiled 25 vehicles in Gusau to mobilize support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election efforts.

On Thursday, the 23rd of October 2025, the state chapter of the President Bola Tinubu All Progressives Congress (PBAT) Door-to-Door Movement was officially inaugurated in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State. During the event, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and the Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Oweizide Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, publicly urged voters to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election in the 2027 general elections. The inauguration marked a significant escalation in grassroots mobilization efforts aimed at sustaining the current administration's reform agenda across the northwestern region.

Strategic Rollout of 25 Campaign Vehicles in Gusau

A central component of the mobilization strategy unveiled during the Gusau ceremony was the deployment of 25 campaign vehicles. According to a statement made available to correspondents on Friday, these vehicles were specifically equipped with public address systems and adorned with campaign banners. The stated purpose of this fleet is to facilitate intensive door-to-door campaigns, ensuring that the movement's message reaches communities deep within Zamfara State. Governor Lawal assured the delegation that the vehicles would be placed under his direct control to maximize their utility in conveying the PBAT message across the state's diverse locales.

Also read PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Launches in Jigawa and Zamfara to Boost Tinubu's 2027 Campaign

Tompolo Urges Patience for Economic Stabilization Reforms

Tompolo, who was represented at the inauguration by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Kestin Pondi, emphasized the necessity of public patience regarding the ongoing reforms by the Tinubu administration. Pondi articulated the view that the benefits of these economic adjustments would take time to translate into improved living conditions for individual households. He argued that despite current challenges, the national economy is stabilizing. This stabilization is reportedly allowing state governments to access more resources, thereby enabling them to execute new projects and meet critical obligations, including the timely payment of workers' salaries.

Advertisement

Government Endorsement and National Coordinator Praise

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal expressed gratitude to Tompolo and the PBAT movement for their endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign. Lawal assured the visiting delegation of the state's unwavering backing for the president's political future. He further tasked the movement's state leadership with taking full charge of their operations, declaring explicitly that Zamfara State belongs to the All Progressives Congress. Earlier in the day, Sunday Asuku, the National Coordinator of the movement, commended the Zamfara leadership for their robust mobilization efforts.

Outlook for 2027 and Grassroots Mobilization Efforts

Sunday Asuku described the current political landscape as unprecedented since the return of democracy in 1999, citing the presence of right people in leadership positions at both national and state levels. He urged supporters to remain focused and not be distracted by opposition tactics. The national coordinator called on party loyalists to intensify grassroots mobilization and sustain their support for the President ahead of the 2027 general elections. The coordinated effort between state authorities and the PBAT movement signals a unified front aimed at securing political continuity for the ruling party in the upcoming electoral cycle.