Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirms the administration's refusal to negotiate with bandits during the graduation of 1,000+ forest guards. He details logistical support and calls for federal-state cooperation to reclaim ungoverned areas and restore security for displaced residents.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has explicitly reiterated his administration's unwavering refusal to engage in negotiations with bandits operating within the state. He made this firm declaration on Thursday during the graduation ceremony of more than 1,000 forest guards who have completed training to protect forests and other ungoverned areas in the region.

Core Security Initiative and Federal Launch

The armed forest guard initiative serves as a critical component of the broader security strategy, having been officially launched by President Bola Tinubu on May 24, 2025. This national program aims to train local residents to protect forests and ungoverned territories across the country, thereby reducing the safe havens available to criminal elements.

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Governor Lawal emphasized that reclaiming these vast ungoverned areas, which have long served as hideouts for bandits and other criminals, requires sustained cooperation between federal and state authorities. The goal is to establish a reliable security presence that enables the restoration of public services and allows displaced residents to return to their communities safely.

Stakeholder Support and Logistical Investment

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the national security adviser for their support of the forest guards initiative. He also commended the security agencies, the training coordinator, and instructors for preparing the graduates for service in challenging environments.

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Highlighting the substantial commitment of his administration, Lawal noted that the state has provided significant equipment and logistical support to security agencies over the past three years. He specifically thanked the families of the graduates for their support and encouragement, acknowledging the sacrifices made by the community in this collective security effort.

Equipment Inventory and Surveillance Capabilities

To bolster operational capacity, the Zamfara State Government has supplied over 30 Armoured Personnel Carriers and 200 pick-up operational vehicles to security forces. Additionally, the administration has provided 20 Toyota Buffalo vehicles and more than 1,000 specialized motorcycles to enhance mobility and response times in rural and hard-to-reach locations.

Advanced surveillance capabilities have also been integrated into the security framework through the provision of surveillance drones. This inventory includes an 80-metre endurance model capable of covering up to 50 kilometres and operating continuously for eight hours, significantly improving reconnaissance, situational awareness, and coordination in difficult terrain for the Homegrown Community Protection Guards.

Impact on Displaced Communities and Future Outlook

The primary objective of these security enhancements is to ensure that displaced families can return safely to their ancestral lands. Governor Lawal stated that the ultimate aim is to allow communities to resume farming, trading, and rebuilding their livelihoods without the constant threat of criminal terror. He stressed that this restoration of normalcy is contingent upon the urgent reclamation of ungoverned areas.

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Despite the improved logistical support and the training of thousands of guards, Lawal made it clear that the administration remains firm in its decision never to negotiate with the criminals terrorizing the state. The focus remains entirely on restoring order through sustained security operations and the collaborative efforts of federal and state authorities.