Zamfara Court Orders Police Probe into Defamation and Threat Case Involving Governor's Aide

A Gusau Magistrate Court has mandated the Commissioner of Police to investigate allegations of defamation, threats to life, and public incitement brought by a former legislator against a media aide to the Zamfara State Governor.

The legal landscape in Zamfara State has been recently stirred by a high-profile dispute landing in a Magistrate Court in Gusau. The matter centers on a formal criminal complaint filed by Yusuf Alhasan Kanoma, a distinguished former member of the State House of Assembly.

Kanoma has brought forward serious allegations against Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, who serves in a prominent capacity as a media aide to the Governor of Zamfara State. The gravity of the accusations includes defamation of character, direct threats to life, and the incitement of public disturbance, which suggests a volatile situation that could potentially affect the peace and order of the surrounding community.

The presiding magistrate, Murtala Abdullahi, after reviewing the preliminary arguments, recognized the need for a comprehensive factual basis and consequently directed the Commissioner of Police to initiate a thorough investigation into the claims. During the intense court proceedings, the legal tug-of-war became evident when the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulaziz Sani, SAN, appeared through the Director of Litigation. The state representative urged the court to exercise its discretion by transferring the entire case to the Ministry of Justice.

This request was grounded in Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, which grants the Attorney-General specific powers regarding the takeover and control of criminal proceedings. The state's legal team argued that such a move would ensure a more streamlined judicial process and a centralized handling of the matter, reflecting the interests of the government and the state's legal framework.

However, this proposal met with stiff opposition from Barrister Surajo Garba Gusau, the legal counsel representing the complainant, Yusuf Alhasan Kanoma. Barrister Gusau argued vehemently that transferring the case at this juncture would be inappropriate and potentially prejudicial to the pursuit of justice. He presented a troubling account of the defendant's behavior, claiming that Mustafa Jafaru Kaura had deliberately evaded service of court summons.

More alarmingly, the counsel alleged that the defendant had orchestrated the deployment of thugs to obstruct court officials who were attempting to deliver the necessary legal documents at his residence. This allegation of using muscle to thwart judicial processes painted a picture of a defendant attempting to operate above the law. Barrister Gusau emphasized that while he acknowledged the constitutional authority vested in the Attorney-General, such powers should not be used as a shield for those accused of criminal conduct.

He insisted that the Attorney-General's office should instead be supporting the efforts to bring the defendant to justice rather than seeking to relocate the case to a government ministry. The counsel maintained that due process must be the guiding principle in this matter, especially given the seriousness of the threat to life and the potential for public unrest.

He argued that allowing the case to be moved under these circumstances might send a wrong signal regarding the accountability of public officials. Ultimately, Magistrate Murtala Abdullahi decided that the most prudent course of action was to ensure that the facts were fully established through professional law enforcement channels. By ordering the Commissioner of Police to conduct a full-scale investigation, the court has placed the responsibility on the police to verify the claims of defamation and intimidation.

This decision ensures that the evidence is gathered independently before the court makes further determinations on the merits of the case. The legal community and the public in Zamfara State now await the outcome of this police probe, as it will determine whether the charges against the Governor's aide will proceed to full trial. This case highlights the ongoing tension between executive influence and the independent administration of justice in the state





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Zamfara State Court Case Police Investigation Defamation Legal Dispute

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