Zamfara Bandits Kidnap Peace Missioners, Demand Ransom

Fifty elderly residents of Magamin Diddi village in the Magami/Faru Ward of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been kidnapped by bandits after embarking on a peace mission to reconcile with the bandits. The bandits are demanding N24 million in exchange for the three seized rifles. The government and security agencies have been called upon to launch an offensive against the bandits.

Fifty elderly residents of Magamin Diddi village in the Magami/Faru Ward of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State embarked on a peace mission to reconcile with bandits terrorising their communities.

However, the mission turned sour as the villagers were kidnapped after visiting the bandits' hideout. The chairman of Maradun Local Government, Bello Dosara, confirmed the incident, stating that the villagers met with the bandit kingpin without the government's approval. He added that Jammo, the bandit kingpin operating from Muntsira Forest in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, was responsible for the abduction.

The chairman explained that the bandit kingpin had blocked the villagers' access to the market but that the local government had consistently provided them with weekly security escorts to enable them to travel to and from the market safely. The council chairman also confirmed the release of 11 of the abducted villagers, while the remaining 39 are still being held captive.

The councillor representing Magami/Faru Ward, Bello Husseini, revealed that the bandit kingpin, Jammo, had previously clashed with the Zamfara State security outfit, Askarawa, during which two of his lieutenants were killed, and their rifles seized. However, during the last fasting period, the bandits launched a reprisal attack in which they killed two Askarawa personnel and took away their rifles.

The councillor added that the bandit kingpin requested reconciliation after one of his fighters was killed during a recent military operation in Kandare village, a request that the villagers granted on their own despite the government's policy against such negotiations. According to Husseini, Jammo is currently demanding N24 million in exchange for the three seized rifles. The councillor further stated that he had relocated from his ward because of insecurity, despite his opposition to reconciliation in any form.

The chairman and the councillor jointly called on the government and security agencies to launch an offensive against the





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Zamfara State Kidnapping Bandits Peace Mission Ransom

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