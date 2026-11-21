Zamfara State leads Nigeria in security incidents with 137 fatalities in October. Armed groups impose N50m levies and block roads in Anka to prevent elections in the affected districts.

Sarmed groups in Zamfara State have declared that elections will not be permitted in specific communities, fundamentally altering the security landscape ahead of the 2027 polls. A recent report from SARI Global, a US-registered risk intelligence firm, confirms that bandit leaders in the Anka Local Government Area issued this explicit warning to community leaders in October 2026. The threat coincides with an intensified campaign of violence and economic strangulation across the state, which has now replaced Borno as Nigeria's most incident-dense region.

The immediate trigger for this escalation involves the tightening of blockades on major roads, the destruction of vehicles, and the imposition of massive financial levies. In the Dansadau District alone, armed groups enforced a N50m levy on communities, a move that displaced more than 300 residents. This financial extraction is part of a broader strategy to control movement and establish de facto authority, effectively creating zones where state functions like elections cannot operate.

Also read 2027: Shinkafi unveils 2,500-member ADC council, prioritises security

Systematic Control Over Road Networks and Traffic

The core mechanism of this control involves the systematic seizure of critical transport arteries rather than opportunistic ambushes. On October 13, 2026, a bandit group released a video threatening to burn any vehicle traveling the Gusau-Dansadau road. The threat was realized the following day when a truck was burned on the Dansadau-Magami stretch. By October 16, the situation had worsened significantly as bandits blocked the road, destroyed nine vehicles, and looted travelers.

This blockade is not isolated to a single route but extends across multiple corridors. Bandits have shut down the Gurusu-Anka, Abare-Anka, Gusau-Magami, Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi, Mayanchi-Anka, Anka-Kuturu, and Maradun-Danbaza roads. These actions have resulted in the abduction of travelers and the killing of drivers and farmers. The scale of disruption was highlighted on October 8, when two improvised explosive devices were discovered on the Magami-Hannutara-Dansadau road, signaling a willingness to use high-intensity tactics to maintain these blockades.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Failed Military Protection

Military escorts have proven inadequate in providing safety for civilians and security personnel attempting to navigate these hostile zones. An ambush on October 11 near Gurusu resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people in an escorted convoy of traders, including soldiers and police officers. This failure of protection underscores the depth of bandit control in the area. Troops attempted to reopen the Gusau-Dansadau road on October 21 by introducing regular escorts, but the effort was short-lived as bandits blocked the route again on October 31.

The bandits have also explicitly linked their violence to political participation. A report obtained by Sunday PUNCH on Friday details how a bandit leader gathered community leaders in Anka LGA in October 2026 to state clearly that elections would not be allowed. The report noted that the strategy is economic strangulation, cutting the roads that link Gusau to the Kuyambana Forest axis. This severs supply chains, cripples local markets, and establishes armed groups as the de facto authority over who moves and who pays.

Real-World Impact on Elections and Future Security Risks

The impact of these blockades extends directly to the 2027 general elections, which the Independent National Electoral Commission revised in February. The presidential and National Assembly elections are now scheduled for January 16, 2027, with governorship and state assembly elections set for February 6, 2027. Previously scheduled for February 20 and March 6, these dates are now under severe threat. Zamfara has 14 local government areas and 3,529 polling units, with a registered voter count of 1,952,060 at the 2023 general elections. An additional 313,115 voters were added through continuous voter registration as of August 2026.

Historical precedent suggests that bandits may impose further levies to disrupt voting. Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, bandits imposed N2m levies on three communities in Zurmi LGA, charging N200,000 per polling unit. In October 2022, the Matawalle administration announced a total lockdown in Anka, Bukkuyum, and Gummi LGAs following a resurgence of attacks and an embargo on political activities. More recently, in April 2025, bandits imposed a N60m levy on 12 communities in Maru LGA, and in January 2025, a N172m protection levy was extracted from 25 villages in Tsafe West LGA.

Advertisement

SARI Global predicts that unless these blockades are broken decisively, armed groups will consolidate control over the Kuyambana axis. This consolidation involves the greater use of improvised explosive devices and the depopulation of affected districts. The approach is likely to be copied on other corridors. The report noted that bandits attacked Kaura Namoda town directly on October 23, killing seven vigilantes and a boy and abducting at least 15 people. This trajectory indicates a hardening political environment across the north, with about 46 incidents linked to parties, campaigns, or political thugs, and ruling-party campaigners stoned in at least five states.