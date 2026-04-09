Zamfara Assembly Suspends Two LG Chairmen Over Alleged Misappropriation

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended the chairmen of Kaura Namoda and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas due to alleged financial irregularities. The suspension follows a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and is part of a broader effort to strengthen accountability and good governance in the state.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has taken decisive action, suspending two local government council chairmen from their duties. This move, stemming from allegations of financial misappropriation , underscores the Assembly's dedication to upholding accountability and good governance within the state. The suspended officials are Mannir Mu’azu Haidara, chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, and Umar A. Faru, chairman of Bukkuyum LGA.

The suspension, which was announced following a Wednesday plenary session, is a direct result of a report presented by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The Deputy Speaker, Adamu Aliyu Gumm, who also serves as the committee's vice chairman, delivered the report to the Assembly. The report's findings and subsequent recommendations were unanimously adopted by the lawmakers, a decision that highlights the unity of purpose within the Assembly when it comes to matters of financial integrity and the prudent use of public funds. The Speaker, Bilyaminu Moriki, presided over the deliberations, further solidifying the importance of this disciplinary action.\According to the House spokesperson, Bello Kurya, the primary reason for the suspension was the failure of the two chairmen to comply with invitations from the House Committee. These invitations were issued to provide an opportunity for the chairmen to account for the expenditure of funds allocated to their respective local government councils. The inability or unwillingness of the chairmen to appear before the committee and offer explanations was deemed a serious breach of protocol and a demonstration of disrespect towards the legislative institution. The spokesperson emphasized that the suspension takes immediate effect, effectively removing the chairmen from their positions pending the completion of a thorough investigation into the financial activities of all fourteen local government councils within the state for the 2025 fiscal year. The Assembly has also issued a directive, instructing the suspended chairmen to ensure a seamless transition of power by immediately handing over their responsibilities to their respective vice chairmen. This proactive measure aims to maintain administrative continuity and prevent any disruption in the provision of essential services to the local communities. The Assembly's actions are a clear indication of its commitment to maintaining order and ensuring that the day-to-day operations of local government administrations are not compromised.\Further reinforcing the rationale behind the suspension, Bello Kurya stated that the disciplinary action was rooted in findings of disrespect towards the legislative institution, coupled with a lack of transparency and accountability in the financial dealings of the concerned local government councils. The Assembly’s decision to suspend the chairmen reflects a zero-tolerance approach to financial misconduct and a strong commitment to upholding the principles of good governance. The Assembly has formally transmitted its resolutions to the executive arm of the government, initiating the implementation process. This collaborative approach between the legislative and executive branches further emphasizes the state's resolve to address issues of financial impropriety and strengthen the overall framework for responsible governance. The Assembly’s actions are not only a response to specific allegations but also a proactive step towards promoting a culture of accountability, fiscal responsibility, and transparent governance throughout the state. The suspension sends a strong message to all public officials that the Assembly will not tolerate any form of financial misconduct and that it is fully committed to safeguarding public resources and upholding the trust of the citizens. The ongoing investigation is expected to be comprehensive, ensuring that all aspects of the financial activities of the local government councils are thoroughly examined





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Zamfara State House Of Assembly Suspension Financial Misappropriation Accountability

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