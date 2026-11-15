Zamfara APC Constitutes 900-Member Campaign Council for 2027 Race

Governor Dauda Lawal chairs the new 900-member APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Zamfara State, tasked with securing victory in the 2027 general elections through issue-based campaigns.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Zamfara State has officially constituted a massive Gubernatorial Campaign Council comprising over 900 members. This strategic move aims to coordinate and drive the party's campaign activities leading up to the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made in a statement released on Sunday by Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, the Secretary to the State Government.

Council Leadership Structure and Roles

Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, who also serves as the Secretary of the Zamfara State APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, confirmed the details of the formation. The council was established following extensive consultations and recommendations from the State Chapter of the APC. It received final approval from Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State, along with the broader party leadership in the region.

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Key Leadership Positions Defined

Governor Dauda Lawal will chair the new council, providing executive oversight for all campaign strategies. Mani Mummuni, the Deputy Governor of the State, has been appointed as a Vice Chairman to assist in coordination. Hon Kabiru Moyi B Magaji, the State APC Chairman, will also serve as a Vice Chairman, ensuring party structural integrity.

Directorial and Secretarial Appointments

Elder statesman Salihu Maibuhu Gummi from Gummi has been appointed as the Director-General of the Council. This role places him in charge of operational direction and strategic planning. Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada continues his dual role as Secretary-General, bridging government administration and party campaigning.

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Campaign Mandate and Electoral Compliance

The Council is mandated to showcase the achievements of the current administration over the past three years. This approach aligns with the party's commitment to issue-based campaigns rather than purely personality-driven politics. Members are urged to ensure strict compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

Requirements for Unity and Discipline

All members were instructed to demonstrate unwavering commitment, unity, and discipline. These qualities are deemed essential for the collective success of the party in the forthcoming election. The goal is to secure a resounding victory for the APC in Zamfara State through coordinated and professional campaign efforts.