Zambian MMA Fighter Shelda Chipito Reveals Family Exile and Sacrifices Amid Rising Career

Shelda 'Miracle' Chipito, a rising Zambian mixed martial arts star, disclosed that her family has never attended her fights and that her career has led to her being exiled from home. The emotional revelation came ahead of her PFL Africa 2 bout, highlighting the personal and gender-based challenges she has overcome, including dropping out of school and enduring criticism. Despite these hardships, Chipito has achieved national recognition, including a presidential honour and a successful professional debut.

Zambia n mixed martial arts fighter Shelda "Miracle" Chipito shared a deeply personal and emotional account of the sacrifices she has made in her pursuit of a professional fighting career.

The 27-year-old, set to compete in the strawweight division at the Professional Fighters League Africa 2 event in Lagos, revealed that her family has never attended any of her bouts and that her involvement in combat sports has resulted in a form of exile from her own home. Speaking ahead of her bout against Egypt's Haidy Ahmed at the Eko Convention Centre, Chipito, a product of the Ulemu Fight Academy in Lusaka, described the significant personal cost of her chosen path, which has drawn criticism and a distinct lack of support from her household.

"It's very difficult as a lady to be in a martial arts career. As a woman, to step into the cage, to train, you will get criticised. People will say things like 'your body is going to change, you will not get married'. It is one of those things people say," Chipito stated, highlighting the gender-based stereotypes she confronts.

She emphasized her resilience, noting, "One thing about me is that I am not someone who lets critics bring me down. I want to use the doubts, the criticism as fuel to channel my energy into my future and career. I have been fighting as an amateur for three good years and I made my pro debut last year and I remain focused on my dreams.

" The emotional weight of her isolation was palpable as she fought back tears, disclosing that the sacrifices extended beyond enduring public opinion. "It has been very hard and I even had to drop out of school. I had no support and in the time I have been fighting, my family have never come to watch any of my fights," she admitted. This familial estrangement stands in stark juxtaposition to the national recognition and accolades she has earned.

Chipito is an International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Championship silver medallist and was honoured by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema during the 2025 Independence Day Investiture Ceremony at State House in Lusaka-a moment she described as profoundly emotional given her difficult beginnings. Her competitive record includes nine wins and four losses as an amateur before she turned professional in December 2025, securing a victory in her debut against Miracle Andrew via unanimous decision at the PFL Africa 4 Finals.

Her journey underscores the profound personal costs that can accompany athletic ambition, particularly for women in combat sports, while also illustrating the possibility of rising to the highest levels of recognition despite systemic and personal obstacles





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