Zambia's 2026 Elections: Navigating Gerrymandering, Legal Reforms, and Trust Deficits

An analysis of Zambia's impending 2026 general elections, focusing on the record number of presidential candidates, opposition fragmentation, controversial constitutional amendments, massive constituency redistricting, and recent legislative changes that threaten electoral transparency and public trust.

A special report delves into the complexities surrounding Zambia's upcoming general elections scheduled for August 13, 2026. The nation, recognized as one of Africa's top democracies, faces a critical test of its electoral integrity and institutional strength.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has registered a record 26 presidential candidates, with 14 approved, including incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term. This high number indicates an open political space but also highlights significant opposition fragmentation, a situation exacerbated by the Registrar of Societies' registration of many short-lived parties and alliances.

Such fragmentation weakens the opposition's collective ability to challenge the incumbent, making it harder to achieve the 50%+1 threshold required for victory, even with potential late-stage coalitions. Public sentiment, as revealed by surveys, shows that 86% of Zambians believe elections are the best method to choose leaders, underscoring the paramount importance of maintaining trust in the electoral process.

However, this trust is strained by several factors. Economic grievances, including the rising cost of living, unemployment, and unreliable electricity supply-affecting approximately 72% of citizens with no or irregular access in 2024-are likely to dominate voter concerns over elite political disputes.

Furthermore, a raft of constitutional and legislative reforms introduced just a year before the polls has raised alarms. The Constitutional Amendment Act No 13 of 2025, after facing public opposition and a constitutional challenge, was revised and enacted in December 2025. It expands Parliament from 156 to 226 directly elected constituencies and introduces 40 proportional representation seats reserved for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The ECZ's subsequent delimitation exercise, adding 70 constituencies, represents the most significant electoral map redrawing in Zambia's democratic history. This process, perceived as driven more by political decisions than independent ECZ recommendations, has sparked accusations of gerrymandering. While a definitive assessment requires detailed case-by-case analysis, notable shifts include the UPND-aligned Southern Province increasing from 20 to 29 seats, the opposition-leaning Eastern Province seeing a similar gain, and Muchinga Province (opposition-leaning) experiencing the largest proportional increase.

In the final parliamentary session before dissolution, the government passed over 70 bills in two weeks, including the controversial Electoral Process (Amendment) Bill and the proposed Public Gatherings Bill. This 'legislative overload' has been criticized as an attempt to flood the legal framework before the election. The Public Gatherings Bill, intended to replace the colonial-era Public Order Act, shifts from a permit to a notification system and potentially removes restrictions on political attire.

Yet concerns persist that vague language could restrict assemblies, grant police broad immunity during protests, and create ambiguous rules regarding 'protected areas'. The Electoral Process (Amendment) Act shortens the voter register inspection period from 90 to 14 days, introduces party recall provisions, and ties the new proportional representation seats to presidential vote share. These changes are seen as compromising transparency, disadvantaging smaller parties, and undermining parliamentary independence.

Additionally, a requirement for candidate adoption certificates to be signed by the president and secretary-general, as per Registrar of Societies records, conflicts with constitutional qualifications and the Societies Act, adding another layer of legal uncertainty. Ultimately, Zambia's democratic reputation hinges on the ECZ's ability to manage these challenges impartially and efficiently, ensuring that the August 2026 polls reflect the genuine will of the people rather than being perceived as predetermined by legal and political maneuvering





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Zambia Elections Electoral Commission Of Zambia Gerrymandering Constitutional Amendment Act Public Gatherings Bill Electoral Process Amendment Hakainde Hichilema Opposition Fragmentation Democracy In Africa

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