Brighton winger Zadok Yohanna expresses confidence in Nigeria's Olympic Eagles squad to overturn their 2-0 first-leg deficit against DR Congo in the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier despite missing the upcoming match.

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Zadok Yohanna has voiced unwavering confidence in Nigeria's Olympic Eagles squad to overcome their 2-0 first-leg deficit against DR Congo in the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Although the talented midfielder is anticipated to miss the crucial return leg due to medical constraints, his public endorsement provides a morale boost for the national team ahead of the decisive fixture.

Yohanna Backs Squad Strength

Following the 2-0 defeat in Lubumbashi on Friday, which marked both his first appearance for Nigeria's U-23 team and his senior international debut, Zadok Yohanna remained optimistic about the team's capabilities. He stated that despite the challenging start, he is genuinely convinced that the quality within the squad will enable them to secure a victory in the second leg. His faith in his teammates underscores the high level of talent currently present in the national setup.

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Medical Assessment Ends Campaign

However, Zadok Yohanna will not be available for the return match, as he did not participate in the team's recovery session on Saturday morning. The Brighton and Hove Albion player is expected to travel from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to England on Saturday night for a further medical assessment by his club. This move will officially end his involvement with the Olympic Eagles for the remainder of the qualification campaign, as club obligations take precedence over international duty during this period.

Reflections on International Debut

Zadok Yohanna expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage. He attributed his success to divine guidance and described the experience as a truly proud moment for himself and his family. He emphasized that playing for Nigeria was a significant milestone in his career, highlighting the emotional weight of donning the national jersey for the first time in a competitive fixture.

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Addressing Previous Selection Issues

The winger also clarified the reasons behind his earlier absence from national team calls, specifically referencing an invitation to the Super Eagles for the Unity Cup in London. He revealed that while he was delighted with the recognition, previous injuries had prevented him from participating despite receiving prior invitations. This transparency highlights the physical challenges he has faced in balancing club commitments with international expectations throughout his career.

Impact on National Team Strategy

The absence of Zadok Yohanna presents a tactical challenge for the Olympic Eagles management as they prepare to face DR Congo. Despite losing a key creative force, the team must rely on the collective depth and resilience of the remaining squad members to reverse the two-goal deficit. The focus now shifts to clinical finishing and solid defensive organization in the return leg to ensure progression in the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Looking Ahead to Return Leg

All attention now turns to the upcoming return leg, where Nigeria must demonstrate significant improvement to overturn the scoreline. The team's ability to adapt without their Brighton and Hove Albion star will be a critical test of their mental fortitude and strategic flexibility. Success in this qualifier is vital for securing a spot in the continental championship and maintaining the upward trajectory of Nigerian youth football.