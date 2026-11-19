President Tinubu welcomes Yutong's CNG bus assembly plant in Nigeria. The project supports NACTP goals to cut transport fares by 40% and boost local manufacturing under Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally endorsed Yutong, the global leader in bus manufacturing, to establish a Compressed Natural Gas assembly facility within Nigeria. This strategic partnership aligns with the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 for 2027-2031, aiming to revolutionize public transit. The initiative specifically targets a significant reduction in daily commuting costs for millions of citizens across the nation.

NACTP Fare Reduction Targets and Logistics

The National Affordable CNG Transit Programme operates in direct collaboration with State Governments to achieve a targeted fare reduction of approximately 40 percent. This financial relief is designed to lower the burden on households that spend a disproportionate share of their earnings on transportation. The programme ensures that lower operational costs for vehicle owners directly translate into cheaper rides for passengers.

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Under the agreement with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles, Yutong will supply an initial fleet of 300 CNG-powered buses. The first batch of 100 vehicles is scheduled to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026. This logistical timeline marks the beginning of a broader rollout aimed at enhancing mass transportation accessibility.

Local Manufacturing and Industrial Revival

Subsequent buses will be assembled locally at YP Automobiles Bus Assembly located at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State. This move revives dormant industrial capacity and reduces national dependence on imported vehicles. The facility will create employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians, and other skilled workers.

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Yutong brings extensive global experience to this partnership, having sold 49,518 buses worldwide in 2025. The company has a proven track record of supporting local assembly and public transportation projects in several international markets. This investment facilitates technology transfer while strengthening the domestic automotive industry.

Infrastructure Expansion and National Impact

The investment supports the expansion of refueling infrastructure through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and private sector partners. These interventions include deploying Mobile Refuelling Units to ensure widespread accessibility. President Tinubu has also directed the installation of 2,000 additional CNG refueling infrastructure units nationwide.

The President emphasized that millions of Nigerians rely on commercial transport for work, school, and market activities. By reducing living costs through practical investments in infrastructure, the administration aims to allow families to retain more income for essential needs like food and education. The success of the programme is measured by tangible savings for the average citizen.