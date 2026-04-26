Yusuf Tuggar Announces 2027 Bauchi Governorship Bid, Highlights State's Challenges

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has declared his intention to run for Governor of Bauchi State in 2027, outlining a plan to address unemployment, poverty, healthcare access, and insecurity. He emphasizes agricultural development and community-based security solutions.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar , has publicly expressed deep concern regarding the socio-economic challenges facing Bauchi State , specifically highlighting issues of unemployment, pervasive poverty, and inadequate access to essential healthcare services.

Tuggar made these remarks on Saturday in Bauchi while formally announcing his intention to contest the governorship election scheduled for 2027. He painted a picture of a state at a critical juncture, possessing significant historical, cultural, and human resources, yet simultaneously grappling with widespread hardship and limited opportunities for its citizens.

He emphasized the urgent need for transformative change, positioning himself not as a seeker of power, but as a dedicated servant committed to driving progress and improving the lives of the people of Bauchi. Tuggar articulated a vision built upon acknowledging and building upon the positive achievements of past administrations while simultaneously addressing and rectifying past errors. Tuggar’s proposed approach centers on a revitalized economy, with a particular focus on agriculture as the cornerstone of prosperity.

He detailed plans to strategically invest state resources into maximizing agricultural potential throughout both the rainy and dry seasons. This includes supporting livestock rearing initiatives spearheaded by women, youth, and other community members, and modernizing forest reserves and transhumance corridors to facilitate more efficient and sustainable pastoral practices. He stressed that these plans are not merely conceptual, but are underpinned by a comprehensive blueprint developed through careful consideration and planning.

He further indicated the existence of a similar detailed strategy for the development of the state’s solid mineral resources, demonstrating a proactive and prepared approach to governance. Beyond agriculture and mining, Tuggar pledged to prioritize the timely and full payment of workers’ salaries, the improvement of local markets – recognizing their vital role in the state’s economy and the well-being of families – and robust support for farmers, coupled with the development of agro-processing industries to stimulate job creation.

His overarching goal is to shift the state’s agricultural focus from mere subsistence farming to a thriving, business-oriented sector. He envisions a future where agriculture is not simply a means of survival, but a driver of economic growth and prosperity for all. Addressing the issue of security, Tuggar acknowledged that while Bauchi State currently enjoys a relatively stable security environment compared to some neighboring states, the situation is nonetheless deteriorating and requires immediate attention.

His proposed strategy for enhancing security is multi-faceted, emphasizing a collaborative approach that integrates community policing initiatives, constructive dialogue, and the strengthening of traditional institutions. He also underscored the importance of fostering closer collaboration between security agencies and local communities, recognizing that effective security requires the active participation and support of the people it serves. Tuggar’s own political background provides a foundation for his gubernatorial aspirations.

He previously served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, representing the Gamawa Constituency in Bauchi State, gaining valuable experience in legislative processes and constituent representation. This experience, combined with his recent role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, positions him as a seasoned politician with a broad understanding of both domestic and international affairs, and a clear vision for the future of Bauchi State.

He aims to leverage his experience and expertise to address the challenges facing the state and unlock its full potential, ultimately creating a more prosperous and secure future for all its citizens





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Yusuf Tuggar Bauchi State Governorship Election 2027 Election Agriculture Poverty Unemployment Healthcare Security

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