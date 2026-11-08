Kano Governor Yusuf Swears In Bature As Information Commissioner, Gani For Solid Minerals

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sworn in Sanusi Bature Tofa as Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs and Balarabe Gani as Commissioner of Solid Minerals at the Government House, Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has sworn in Sanusi Bature Tofa as the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs. Bature previously served as the governor's spokesman and Director-General of Media and Publicity.

The governor also swore in Balarabe Gani as Commissioner of Solid Minerals. Gani is a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly. The new commissioners took the oath of office at the Government House, Kano. The oath was administered by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkareem Maude.

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Yusuf charged the new cabinet members to see public office as a sacred trust. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, the governor urged the appointees to serve with dedication, humility, transparency and accountability, in line with his administration's Kano First Agenda. Yusuf said, Public office is a public trust and commitment. So, I urge you to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and discipline in the discharge of your responsibilities.

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The governor tasked Bature with ensuring timely and effective dissemination of government information. He also asked him to intensify public sensitisation on the dangers of drug abuse, illicit drugs and tobacco consumption. Yusuf directed Bature to work closely with the Kano State Multi-Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen public awareness campaigns across the state. For Gani, the governor set a clear economic target.

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He said the solid minerals sector should be repositioned as a significant contributor to Kano's economic growth. Yusuf said both appointments were based on merit, competence and integrity. He expressed confidence in the appointees' ability to contribute meaningfully to the state's development. Former Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, congratulated Bature on his swearing-in.

He described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Bature's professional experience, competence and longstanding contributions to public communication. Garba also commended Governor Yusuf for the appointment. He described it as a thoughtful and commendable choice that reflects the importance the administration attaches to effective communication, public engagement and information management. Garba expressed confidence that Bature would bring his wealth of experience in journalism, public relations, strategic communication and media management to bear on his new office.

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He noted Bature's impressive academic background and engagements with international development partners and donor agencies. Garba said, Bature's previous role as Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor has given him a sound understanding of the administration's vision, policy direction and development priorities. He added that the Ministry requires leadership that understands the media landscape and values transparency and accountability. The appointments take immediate effect following the oath of office at the Government House in Kano.