Yusuf Jamiu Itopa Dies in Mysterious Circumstances After Viral Wedding

Yusuf Jamiu Itopa, the man who married two women simultaneously, died suddenly in Okene on October 31, 2026. Medical teams could not determine the cause after his collapse.

Yusuf Jamiu Itopa, a resident of Okene in Kogi State, Nigeria, has died under mysterious circumstances just months after gaining viral fame for marrying two women on the same day. The 32-year-old graduate of Computer Science passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in the Okengwe Ehi community. His sudden death has shocked family members and the wider community, who are now seeking answers regarding the medical events that led to his demise.

Viral Status and Medical Collapse

Itopa, popularly known as "Pharmacist" despite his academic background, had previously made headlines on social media for his unusual wedding ceremony. According to his relative, Haruna Surajudeen, Itopa was last seen alive on Friday when he disclosed that his father had sent him money to purchase building tiles. He informed Surajudeen that he planned to travel to Okene the following day to complete the purchase.

Also read Abducted Teenager Dies After Seven Months of Captivity in Kaduna

Tragedy struck early on Saturday morning when Itopa collapsed while attempting to pay for the tiles. An eyewitness, Usman Idris, recounted that Itopa suddenly sat down without speaking before falling to the ground. Idris immediately intervened to support the deceased and arranged for a tricycle to transport him to the Iruvochinomi General Hospital.

Emergency Response and Hospital Treatment

Medical staff at the initial facility placed Itopa on oxygen immediately upon his arrival. However, relatives noted that a doctor had not yet attended to him, prompting a transfer to the Reference Hospital in Okene. At the second facility, medical personnel struggled to obtain a blood pressure reading initially. After administering medication, they recorded a critical reading of 70/30.

Advertisement

Surajudeen reported that there were brief moments of hope when Itopa began sweating, suggesting a potential improvement. However, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and he began bleeding from the mouth. The attending physicians asked if he had been bitten by a snake, a possibility Surajudeen firmly denied given the circumstances of the collapse.

Unresolved Cause and Family Reaction

Despite extensive medical testing, the results returned negative for any identifiable conditions. The medical team was unable to determine the exact cause of his sudden collapse and subsequent death. Surajudeen left the hospital briefly to retrieve clothes for Itopa when he received the devastating news that his relative had passed away.

The deceased's two wives have reportedly been traumatized by the sudden loss and are currently unavailable for interview. Family members stated they intend to make the wives available for commentary once they have recovered sufficiently from the shock. The case remains open as authorities and the community continue to investigate the mysterious nature of Yusuf Jamiu Itopa's death.