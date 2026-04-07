Yusuf Buhari Announces Candidacy for House of Representatives in 2027 Elections

Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives in 2027. This move, his first foray into partisan politics, has already stirred internal party dynamics within the APC.

Yusuf Buhari , son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has announced his intention to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections. This marks his first known foray into partisan politics, having largely maintained a low public political profile throughout his father's time in office. His declaration, made after what he described as extensive consultations, signals his desire to contribute to “good and qualitative leadership.

”\His candidacy has already sparked some internal party dynamics. A former aide to the late president, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the declaration on social media, adding that the decision followed consultations with party leaders, community elders, and influential figures. Days prior to the official announcement, some APC stakeholders in Sandamu Local Government Area publicly voiced their support for his candidacy at a meeting held at the council secretariat. The council chairman, Usman Na-Lado, stated that the endorsement was a “collective resolution” based on Mr. Buhari's “perceived capacity and acceptance among party stakeholders.” The meeting also reaffirmed support for the current president and the governor of Katsina state for the 2027 elections. However, this display of unity may be facing internal challenges. Daily Trust reported that some APC stakeholders from across the Daura emirate have voiced concerns about the perceived attempts to impose candidates on the area. Usman El-Marzuk, speaking at a meeting, clarified that claims of the governor's endorsement were inaccurate. The constituency of Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua is widely considered an APC stronghold, according to past election results. The specifics of Buhari’s campaign structure and policy agenda are yet to be revealed, however his presence will undoubtedly influence the upcoming internal party dynamics and primaries.\This marks a significant shift for the Buhari family, previously known for its limited public political involvement. The decision to run for office reflects a potential move towards greater participation in the country's political landscape, signaling a change from the quiet influence of the past to a more direct role in shaping the future. The reaction within the APC reveals the complexities of local politics, as different factions emerge to stake their claims and navigate the political terrain. The situation further highlights the ongoing challenges of internal party democracy and the need to balance consensus-building with the expression of diverse opinions and interests. This will become an important story for both political analysts and the general public alike to follow. As the campaign unfolds, further details about his policy proposals and specific strategies, as well as the reaction of voters and other political actors, will continue to play a critical role in shaping the political scene. The 2027 elections are expected to be a pivotal event in the Nigerian political landscape, and the entry of Yusuf Buhari adds another layer of intrigue to the already complex dynamics at play





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