Yunusa Tanko Joins SDP as Presidential Campaign Council Coordinator for 2027

Former Obidient Movement leader Yunusa Tanko has joined the Social Democratic Party to coordinate its 2027 presidential campaign backing Prince Adewole Adebayo against the ruling APC.

Yunusa Tanko, the former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and been appointed to lead its Presidential Campaign Council. Tanko played a prominent role in Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign, so his move to the SDP marks a notable shift in his political alignment ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The SDP unveiled Tanko at a ceremony held on 12 October 2026 at the party's national secretariat in Abuja. The event was attended by members of the National Working Committee, party chieftains and other stakeholders, and the party is preparing to field Prince Adewole Adebayo as its presidential candidate.

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Tanko's Role in the SDP Presidential Campaign Council

Yunusa Tanko is expected to lead efforts to mobilise support for Prince Adewole Adebayo as preparations for the 2027 presidential election gather momentum. His assignment places him at the centre of the SDP's strategy and voter outreach.

Tanko's appointment follows a period in which he stepped back from his role within the Obidient Movement, the grassroots network that became a major political force through its backing of Obi in the 2023 general elections. He was later made co-chairman of the National Consultative Front, a group that welcomed his return.

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The SDP chairman has urged council members to treat their duties with seriousness and to coordinate effectively, particularly as the party prepares to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

Obidient Movement Stance and Party Reactions

The Obidient Movement had previously said it would stand with Peter Obi wherever he chose to contest, regardless of the political party he selected for the 2027 election. That position was reaffirmed by Tanko in a statement dated 30 August 2025.

In that statement, Tanko said every Nigerian has a constitutional right to pursue an electoral ambition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He described political parties as platforms through which candidates pursue their goals, while the movement's interest lay in Obi's leadership and political vision.

At the SDP ceremony, Tanko praised the party as a left-wing, people-oriented organisation that defends the interests of the disadvantaged. He pledged full cooperation with party leadership and with Prince Adewole Adebayo, saying his commitment to good governance, justice and equity would guide the campaign.

Obiora Ifoh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, attended the event and expressed support for the new SDP leadership team. The Julius Abure-led faction of the party also approved of the appointment, while Peter Obi was not present and the campaign team led by Senator Seriake Dickson had not issued a statement on the move.

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The National Consultative Front welcomed Tanko back, and its co-leader, Professor Pat Utomi, pointed to the warm relationship Tanko has built with Prince Adewole Adebayo since 2023 as a source of strength for the campaign.

Impact on the 2027 Presidential Election Race

Tanko's appointment signals that the SDP intends to draw on the grassroots energy built during the 2023 campaign as it prepares to challenge the APC in 2027. The National Consultative Front has described his experience with the Obidient Movement as a strategic advantage for the party.

The move has also renewed attention on how political movements relate to the parties through which their preferred candidates seek office. Supporters of such movements are now watching whether the SDP can convert that organised backing into votes for Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Prince Adewole Adebayo contested the 2023 presidential election on the SDP platform and is expected to lead the party's campaign against the APC. The next phase will focus on mobilising supporters and coordinating the council's outreach as the 2027 presidential election approaches.