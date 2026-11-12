Yunusa Tanko Exits Obi Camp Citing Betrayal, Vows New Path for Nigeria

Former Obidient Movement coordinator Yunusa Tanko explains his departure from Peter Obi's camp, citing a lack of appreciation and loyalty, while outlining his future political stance.

Yunusa Tanko, the former national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, has officially terminated his political affiliation with Peter Obi, citing a profound breach of trust and loyalty within the former Anambra State Governor's camp. Tanko, who was appointed to the national coordinating role in September 2024, announced his resignation from the position of political adviser on October 30, marking a definitive end to his service under the Nigeria Democratic Party ( NDP) presidential candidate.

Tanko Details Reasons for Leaving Obi

Yunusa Tanko stated unequivocally that he did not voluntarily choose to leave the movement but was instead pushed out after feeling his contributions were no longer valued. He emphasized that while he holds Peter Obi in high regard and appreciates the initial opportunity to serve, the environment within the group had become hostile to his continued participation. Tanko described his departure as a necessary step to preserve his dignity, noting that he could not remain in a political structure where his efforts were met with what he characterized as a betrayal of trust and loyalty.

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The former coordinator reflected on his tenure by asserting that he discharged his duties with diligence, determination, honesty, and integrity. He insisted that these professional standards remained constant throughout his time in Peter Obi's orbit, despite the eventual deterioration of their working relationship. Tanko clarified that his exit was not an act of disloyalty but a response to a perceived lack of appreciation from the leadership, leading him to seek a political home where his work would be recognized and valued.

Political Realignments and Future Support

Yunusa Tanko indicated that he has already found new political associates who have recognized his potential and offered him a platform to continue serving the nation. He described his new status metaphorically, stating that individuals who appreciate his capabilities have elevated him from what he termed the dustbin of politics. This move suggests a strategic realignment for Tanko, who remains committed to nation-building regardless of the specific political party or platform he represents in the current political cycle.

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When questioned about his stance on potential opposition alliances for the 2027 general elections, Yunusa Tanko deferred the decision to his new principal. He assured Nigerians that his primary focus remains on the path of growth and the development of a better Nigeria, rather than partisan maneuvering. This statement underscores his intent to remain a flexible political actor who prioritizes national development goals over rigid partisan loyalty, particularly as the opposition landscape continues to shift ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.

Resignation Letters and Future Publications

Yunusa Tanko confirmed that his resignation letter, which was submitted to both Peter Obi and Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), contained detailed grievances regarding his exit. He revealed plans to publish a book that will provide further insights into the specific issues that precipitated his departure from the Obidient Movement. This upcoming publication is expected to shed additional light on the internal dynamics and conflicts that led to his removal from the national coordinator role.

Tanko firmly dismissed allegations that his exit was timed too late to impact the 2027 political discourse, maintaining that his departure was neither voluntary nor strategically motivated by electoral timing. He reiterated his core philosophy that he will only serve in environments where he is genuinely appreciated, a principle that guided his decision to leave Peter Obi's camp. His continued public engagement signals an ongoing active role in Nigerian politics, with a focus on leveraging his experience for future national development initiatives.