Yunusa Tanko: Elections Should Be Declared at Polling Units, Not in Court

According to the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, election outcomes should be decided at polling units rather than prolonged legal battles in court. He emphasized the need for elections to reflect the true opinions of voters from the grassroots level and called for an end to court decisions in electoral matters.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement , Yunusa Tanko, has emphasized the need for election outcomes to be decided at polling units instead of prolonged legal battles in court.

Tanko, who is close to former presidential candidate Peter Obi, expressed concerns over the growing reliance on judicial intervention to resolve electoral disputes and its impact on Nigeria's democracy. He emphasized the importance of elections reflecting the true opinions of voters from the grassroots level and urged an end to court decisions in electoral matters, warning that continued dependence on courts could undermine the credibility of the voting process. Here are the key topics related to this news: 1.

Election Outcomes, 2. Judicial Intervention, 3. Obidient Movement, 4. Peter Obi, 5. Nigeria's Democrac





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Election Outcomes Judicial Intervention Obidient Movement Peter Obi Nigeria's Democracy

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