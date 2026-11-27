Yul Edochie shared an emotional Instagram tribute describing his final hospital moments with Pete Edochie, who died in Enugu after a battle with prostate cancer.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has recounted his final moments with his late father, veteran actor Chief Pete Edochie, who died on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

In an emotional tribute shared on his Instagram page on Friday, Yul Edochie revealed that his father asked him to hold his hand while they were at the hospital.

Also read Atiku Abubakar Pays Tribute to Late Nollywood Legend Pete Edochie

The tribute described Pete Edochie as a kind man, a wonderful father and a role model. Yul Edochie wrote that he was still struggling to come to terms with his death.

Final Words at the Hospital Bedside

Yul Edochie said his father's last words to him are something he will never forget. In the post, he recalled the moment at the hospital when Pete Edochie asked him to hold his hand.

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The actor wrote that he would carry that request with him. His words made clear that the hospital moment was among the most painful memories he now holds of his father.

Yul Edochie's account also showed how much the loss has affected him. He said he was still working through his grief, which he described as an ongoing process rather than a single event.

Promises to Pete Edochie and a Legacy in Nollywood

Yul Edochie said he had promised his father that he would make him proud when he joined Nollywood many years ago. He wrote that he had kept that promise.

In the tribute, Yul Edochie wrote, 'I'm happy I made you proud. I'm happy I've kept your legacy going. I'm happy I celebrated you constantly.'

The actor recalled that Pete Edochie supported him throughout his journey in the movie industry. Yul framed his career as a continuation of the path his father had built in Nigerian film.

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Pete Edochie is widely known as one of Nigeria's veteran actors, and Yul's post placed his own career within that long-established legacy. The tribute suggested that the father and son shared a professional bond that extended beyond family ties.

Private Moments and Lessons in Generosity and Integrity

Yul Edochie said he and his father would spend hours together talking and laughing. These private conversations, he wrote, were some of the moments he values most.

According to Yul Edochie, Pete Edochie constantly wanted him around and encouraged him to call every day. The actor presented that consistency as a defining feature of their relationship.

Yul described Pete Edochie as a strict but caring father. He said the veteran actor taught him generosity, integrity and the importance of keeping his word.

In the post, Yul Edochie wrote, 'You taught me to be a giver. You taught me to be a man of integrity. You taught me to be a man of my word.' The lines reflect the values he says he took from his father into his own life and work.