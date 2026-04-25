Yuguda Defends Jonathan, Disputes Atiku’s Claims of ‘Inexperience’

Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, a former minister and diplomat, has countered claims made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar suggesting that Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was defined by inexperience. Yuguda highlights Jonathan’s extensive political experience and significant achievements in economic growth, infrastructure development, and international diplomacy, emphasizing his commitment to democratic values and peaceful transitions of power.

Former minister and diplomat, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda , has strongly refuted recent statements made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar concerning the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Abubakar had suggested that Jonathan’s presidency was characterized by a lack of experience, a claim Yuguda deems inaccurate and a distortion of Nigeria’s historical record. Yuguda, while acknowledging Abubakar’s description of Jonathan as a decent man, firmly pushed back against assertions that misrepresent the former president’s accomplishments and leadership. He emphasized the importance of factual accuracy when evaluating past administrations and cautioned against what he termed ‘revisionist narratives’ that seek to diminish the contributions of previous leaders.

Yuguda, who held multiple positions within the Jonathan administration, meticulously detailed the former president’s extensive experience in public service. He traced Jonathan’s career trajectory, highlighting his progression through critical roles including Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, Acting President, and ultimately, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This detailed account was presented as a direct counterpoint to the suggestion of inexperience, demonstrating a consistent pattern of leadership and responsibility.

Furthermore, Yuguda underscored the significant economic achievements realized during Jonathan’s tenure. He pointed to Nigeria’s emergence as Africa’s largest economy during that period, a feat accompanied by increased investor confidence and a period of relative macroeconomic stability. He explicitly stated that these gains were not accidental, but rather the result of carefully considered policy decisions and their diligent implementation.

The former minister also highlighted advancements in the agricultural sector, noting reforms that led to improved food security and earned Nigeria international recognition for its progress in reducing hunger. Infrastructure development was another key area emphasized, with specific mention of the revival of long-neglected rail networks, including the Zaria–Gusau–Kaura Namoda line, which Yuguda had the privilege of commissioning. He argued that these infrastructure projects were vital for enhancing transportation efficiency and reducing costs.

Beyond domestic achievements, Yuguda also highlighted Nigeria’s strengthened international standing under Jonathan’s leadership. He cited the country’s successful bids for election to the United Nations Security Council on two occasions within a relatively short timeframe, demonstrating increased global respect and influence. He asserted that Nigeria’s voice carried significant weight on the international stage, and its engagements were both strategic and well-received.

However, Yuguda went beyond simply listing accomplishments, emphasizing Jonathan’s personal qualities and commitment to democratic principles as the defining characteristics of his presidency. He described Jonathan as calm, respectful, and dedicated to national unity, even in the face of considerable pressure. This temperament was particularly evident during the 2015 general elections, which Yuguda characterized as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Jonathan’s decision to concede defeat peacefully, despite facing security challenges and intense political competition, was lauded as a demonstration of strong leadership and a significant contribution to the consolidation of Nigeria’s democratic culture. Yuguda argued that this act of concession continues to serve as a positive example both within Nigeria and across the African continent. He also praised Jonathan’s conduct following his departure from office, noting his continued advocacy for peace, respect for institutions, and democratic consolidation.

Yuguda concluded by urging a balanced and fact-based assessment of Jonathan’s legacy, emphasizing that constructive criticism should be grounded in verifiable evidence rather than politically motivated narratives





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