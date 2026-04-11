YPP Taraba Chapter Vows to Abandon Godfatherism, Prioritizing Service and Merit

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Taraba State has declared a shift in its political strategy, vowing to abandon godfatherism in favor of a system based on service, merit, and accountability. This was announced during the unveiling of the YPP secretariat in Jalingo. The party aims to rebuild public trust by prioritizing competence and inclusive governance.

The Taraba State chapter of the Young Progressives Party ( YPP ) has announced a significant shift in its political approach, declaring its intention to abandon the practice of godfatherism and embrace a system centered on service, merit, and accountability. This pivotal announcement was made on Saturday during the official inauguration of the YPP secretariat in Jalingo, the state's capital city.

Alhaji Sahadu Hassan Abubakar, the party's state chairman, elaborated on this new direction, emphasizing the party's unwavering dedication to transparent governance and leadership driven by competence. He highlighted that this strategic shift aims to rebuild public trust in the political system, ensuring that leadership positions are earned through individual ability, unwavering dedication, and demonstrated service, rather than being dictated by political patronage. Abubakar underscored the party's commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of the people, asserting that accountability and demonstrable performance would serve as the foundational benchmarks for every individual seeking or holding public office under the YPP banner. He also characterized the newly inaugurated secretariat as more than just a physical building, but rather as a central hub for catalyzing political transformation throughout the state. It represents a 'command center for change', a welcoming space for all citizens, and a haven for every resident of Taraba who believes that purposeful and effective leadership is the only pathway towards a truly progressive future. This declaration signifies a bold step towards redefining the political landscape of Taraba State, with a firm focus on fostering inclusive development and responsible governance. The party intends to cultivate an environment where the principles of good governance are paramount, and where the interests of the people are always at the forefront.\Bishop Emmanuel Amakiri, the national chairman of the YPP, also addressed the gathering, urging the residents of Taraba State to embrace and actively support the party's vision for the future. He passionately underscored the crucial need for unity and inclusivity, promising that the party would welcome and involve everyone, irrespective of their religious beliefs, ethnic backgrounds, or pre-existing political affiliations. This commitment to inclusivity is a cornerstone of the YPP's platform, aiming to create a truly representative and unified political movement that works for the betterment of all Tarabans. This call for unity underscores the party's belief that collective effort is essential to achieve meaningful progress and create a society where every voice is heard and every individual has the opportunity to thrive. The YPP leadership is dedicated to fostering a spirit of collaboration, ensuring that all segments of society have a platform to contribute to the state's development. This commitment is reflected in the party's policies and approach to governance, creating a supportive environment for collaborative decision-making and sustainable growth.\Furthermore, the YPP leadership also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), imploring them to guarantee a level playing field for all registered political parties and individual candidates participating in elections. They stressed the critical importance of upholding fairness and transparency throughout the democratic process. The party believes that a level playing field is essential to ensure that the will of the people is accurately reflected in election outcomes, safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the entire electoral system. This call for fairness underscores the YPP's commitment to democratic values, advocating for an environment where every citizen has an equal opportunity to participate in the political process. The party aims to ensure that elections are free, fair, and credible, so that the elected officials truly represent the interests and desires of the people. This focus on fairness and transparency highlights the YPP's determination to build a more just and equitable society where every voice is valued and every citizen has the chance to shape the future of Taraba State. The party's focus on inclusivity, accountability, and good governance promises to usher in a new era of political activity within Taraba State, focused on progress and the well-being of the entire community. This deliberate shift signals the YPP's firm commitment to reshape the way politics is conducted in Taraba State, with the goal of fostering inclusive development and promoting responsible governance practices





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