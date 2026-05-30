YPP Leader Reaffirms Party Independence Amid Speculations of Merger

In a firm statement in Abuja, Bishop Amakiri of the Young Progressives Party assured the nation that the party would not be absorbed into the ruling All Progressives Congress, and that the party remains committed to its own distinct policies and plans to field a credible candidate for the 2027 elections.

The leader of the Young Progressives Party , Bishop Amakiri , denied reports that the party was fading into a loose affiliation with the ruling All Progressives Congress .

Speaking from the platform in Abuja as the party leadership confirmed its candidate slate, Amakiri clarified that the party remains firmly independent and is not merging with the national ruling coalition. Amakiri made it clear that the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, a charismatic figure who had propelled the party into the national spotlight, was a loss that the party mourns.

The former senator's electoral victory had significantly heightened the profile of the Young Progressives Party, earning it critical visibility on the political map. While he noted the impact of Ubah's passing, the chairman said the party continues to pursue its own strategic agenda. He praised the Ubah years for the traction gained and emphasised that the party had already established clear policies in the areas of governance, economic growth and social justice.

The central theme of the speech was that the Young Progressives Party does not want to abandon its independent platform for the sake of polish or perceived benefit from an alliance with the ruling party. Amakiri argued that the APC has little to offer that would compel the YPP to concede its identity.

Moreover, he stressed that the party has already secured strong positions on several key issues, from national security to education, and will nurture policy proposals that are uniquely Nigerian. He also sent a signal to supporters that the party is on track for the 2027 general elections. Amakiri said, with confidence, that the YPP will field a presidential candidate that will challenge the existing power structure.

He asserted that the party's research and grassroots agenda will result in a credible alternative that could appeal to voters seeking fresh ideas. According to the chairman, the YPP has 'positive ideas, policies and programmes that can move the country forward and we are focused, and I can assure Nigerians that the party has a lot to offer'. In describing his vision for the next campaign, Bishop Amakiri pledged to deliver a campaign that is fair and inclusive.

He emphasised the need for the YPP to build coalition partnerships across all regions and political groups that share the same objectives. He recognised that the national political context has constantly changed, and that the party's survival depends on its ability to listen to Nigerians and present sound solutions to contemporary challenges. Overall, the state of the YPP is quite robust and its leadership is emphatically distancing itself from speculation of a potential absorption into the APC.





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