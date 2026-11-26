The Youth Progressives Party has filed a 30-page suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the disqualification of Farouk Mustapha as the APC deputy governorship candidate in Bauchi State for the 2027 election, alleging he was not a registered APC member 21 days before the party's primary.

The Youth Progressives Party (YPP) has instituted a legal suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, praying for the disqualification of Hon. Farouk Mustapha, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State for the 2027 elections.

YPP Seeks Disqualification Of APC Deputy Governorship Candidate

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2801/2026, asks for the interpretation and enforcement of Section 177(c) and 182(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 77(2), (3), (4), (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2026. In a copy of the 30-page lawsuit cited by our correspondent, the party argued that the nomination of Farouk Mustapha and the subsequent acceptance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are invalid, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void ab initio.

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The YPP also alleged that Mustapha joined the APC governorship candidate less than 21 days before the conduct of the party's governorship primary election for Bauchi State. Counsel to the plaintiff, Barrister Blessing Anazodo (Esq. ), said the suit includes INEC, the governorship candidate, and his running mate. She argued that Mustapha's name was not in the list submitted to the electoral body by the APC before INEC closed the submission of names of registered members of the party.

Anazodo said the suit was filed because the party wants the court to interpret the electoral law regarding the candidacy of Farouk Mustapha. She said it seeks the enforcement of combined Section 177(c) and 182(2) of the Constitution and Section 77(2), (3), (4), (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2026.

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She said, We asked the court to look into whether the publication of the name of Farouk Mustapha as deputy gubernatorial candidate is lawful, regarding the combined provisions of Sections 177(c) and 187(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). The counsel also questioned whether the publication by the electoral body on October 10, 2026, displaying the name of Farouk Mustapha as the running mate of the APC governorship candidate was lawful.

Counsel Questions Lawfulness Of Mustapha Candidate Publication

Anazodo explained that the party had earlier written to INEC, requesting the commission to review the publication and remove Mustapha's name over alleged breaches of the constitutional and electoral provisions governing party membership and nomination. She alleged that INEC failed to act on the complaint, prompting the party to seek judicial intervention.

In his affidavit supporting the originating summons, YPP Bauchi State Chairman Hamza Garba alleged that Mustapha, a former Commissioner for Special Duties and Rural Development and member of the Bauchi State Executive Council, was still a member of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) when the APC submitted its membership register to INEC. Garba stated that, following the enactment of the Electoral Act 2026, political parties were required to submit their membership registers to INEC at least 21 days before conducting their primaries, congresses or conventions.

He alleged that the APC was required to submit its membership register on or before May 10, 2026, ahead of its governorship primary scheduled for May 16, 2026. The YPP chairman further claimed that, at a meeting of political parties held at the INEC office in Bauchi, party representatives were shown the membership registers of various political parties, including the APC and APM.

Party Chairman Alleges Mustapha Remained Allied Peoples Movement Member

According to him, records available to the YPP showed that Mustapha was still a member of the APM as of May 16, 2026, when the APC conducted its governorship primary. Garba alleged that Mustapha resigned as Commissioner for Special Duties and Rural Development on April 23, 2026, to participate in the APM governorship primary but remained a member of the party after failing to secure its ticket.

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He further claimed that Mustapha was subsequently reappointed as commissioner and remained a member of the Bauchi State Executive Council until June 30, 2026, while the state government formally acknowledged his resignation on July 1, 2026. The YPP chairman maintained that Mustapha was therefore not a registered APC member 21 days before the party's governorship primary and that his name was consequently absent from the membership register submitted by the APC to INEC.

He said the party became concerned after INEC published Mustapha's name as the APC deputy governorship candidate on October 10, 2026. Garba added that the YPP subsequently petitioned INEC, seeking the enforcement of the relevant constitutional and electoral provisions and the removal of Mustapha's name from the list of candidates, but the commission allegedly failed to respond to its request.

He argued that Nigerian electoral laws do not permit an individual to belong to two political parties simultaneously or participate in the primaries of two different political parties. Among the reliefs sought by the YPP is a declaration that INEC's publication of Mustapha as the APC deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election was unlawful.

It further seeks a declaration that the APC failed to comply with the statutory requirements governing the submission of its membership register to INEC before conducting its governorship primary.