YOWICAN Rejects APC Primary in Billiri LGA, Calls for Investigation

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), in a statement, rejected the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, citing irregularities and the exclusion of party members. They appealed to the national and state leadership and relevant electoral authorities to investigate the election and ensure a fair process.

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( YOWICAN ), Billiri Local Government Area chapter in Gombe State , has rejected the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election .

They described the exercise as unfair and inconclusive, citing irregularities including the exclusion of several party members. The group expressed concern that the conduct of the primary could threaten democratic values and social harmony. They called on the national and state leadership of the APC, as well as relevant electoral authorities, to investigate the election and take corrective measures. YOWICAN appealed to youths and residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding, warning against actions that could cause violence or division. They also appealed to the Federal Government to intervene promptly





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Community Affairs Human Rights YOWICAN Christian Association Of Nigeria All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Irregularities Exclusion Internal Democracy Disenfranchisement Democratic Values Social Harmony Peaceful Law-Abiding Violence Division Intervention Federal Government Billiri LGA Gombe State

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