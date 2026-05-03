Youth Protests Looming Lawmaker's Fourth Term Bid

Youth groups are protesting the potential return of a long-serving lawmaker to the state assembly, citing a lack of transparency and the stifling of opportunities for young political aspirants. They are calling for greater inclusiveness and a more equitable political process.

Youth groups across the state are voicing strong opposition to the anticipated return of a long-serving lawmaker to the state assembly . The situation has ignited a debate concerning political representation , democratic process es, and the inclusion of young leaders in governance.

The core of the discontent stems from the perception that the re-nomination of the incumbent, Akingbade, was achieved through a process lacking in transparency and genuine consultation, effectively shutting out potential new voices and hindering healthy political competition. This perceived lack of openness has particularly resonated with aspiring young politicians who feel their ambitions and contributions are being undervalued.

They argue that the current system favors established figures, creating a barrier to entry for those seeking to serve their communities and contribute fresh perspectives. The protesters emphasize that a healthy democracy requires a continuous influx of new ideas and leadership, and the repeated endorsement of the same individuals undermines this principle. The protest leaders, spearheaded by Adetokunbo Adewale, have publicly denounced what they term a ‘one-sided consensus arrangement’ orchestrated within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They claim the decision to support Akingbade for a fourth term was made without meaningful engagement with the broader party membership, particularly younger members. Adewale articulated the frustration felt by many, stating that such decisions are deeply discouraging to young individuals who have dedicated significant time, energy, and financial resources to preparing themselves for leadership roles.

He underscored the importance of inclusiveness as a cornerstone of a thriving democracy, contrasting it with the perceived practice of continually recycling the same leadership. The group’s concerns extend beyond the immediate impact on individual aspirations; they believe Akingbade’s potential fourth term raises fundamental questions about the long-term sustainability of political succession planning and the equitable representation of all segments of the population.

They are actively campaigning for a more balanced approach that recognizes the value of both experience and the need for renewal within the political landscape. The protesters fear that when political positions become effectively unattainable for emerging leaders, it breeds disillusionment, erodes public trust in the political system, and ultimately weakens the foundations of democratic governance.

They believe that a system that consistently prioritizes incumbency over merit and fresh perspectives is detrimental to the overall health and vitality of the state’s political future. The youth groups are not simply protesting against Akingbade personally, but rather against what they perceive as a systemic issue within the APC and the broader political culture of the state.

They are calling for a fundamental shift in how political candidates are selected and endorsed, advocating for more open, transparent, and participatory processes. This includes demanding greater consultation with grassroots members, particularly young people, and a commitment to creating a level playing field for all aspiring politicians. The group’s demands extend to a broader conversation about political succession planning, urging the APC to develop a clear and equitable strategy for identifying and nurturing future leaders.

They argue that a proactive approach to succession planning is essential for ensuring the long-term stability and effectiveness of the state’s government. Furthermore, they are emphasizing the importance of equitable representation, advocating for a political system that reflects the diversity of the population and provides opportunities for all voices to be heard. The protesters are determined to continue their campaign until their concerns are addressed and meaningful reforms are implemented.

They are planning further demonstrations and engaging in dialogue with party leaders and other stakeholders in an effort to bring about positive change. The situation highlights a growing tension between established political figures and a new generation of leaders eager to contribute to the governance of their state, and the outcome will likely have significant implications for the future of politics in the region.

The group is also leveraging social media to amplify their message and mobilize support, using hashtags and online campaigns to raise awareness about their cause and pressure decision-makers to take action





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Youth Protest State Assembly Political Representation Democratic Process Political Succession APC Inclusiveness Akingbade Political Aspirants

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