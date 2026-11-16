National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko confirmed each Youth Olympics gold medallist will receive $20,000 under the Presidential Rewards framework, with coaches also included and Premium Trust Bank adding N3 million per athlete.

Nigeria's Youth Olympics gold medallists will each receive $20,000 from the National Sports Commission, with payment currently being processed and coaches also included in the reward package.

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko disclosed this on Monday while responding to enquiries about the outstanding $3,000 instant reward promised to athletes for winning gold at the Youth Olympics. He also addressed whether their coaches would benefit from the payments. Dikko subsequently revealed that the athletes had already been promised a substantially bigger reward under the Presidential Rewards framework, with each gold medallist entitled to $20,000.

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We have already committed to give each Gold Medalist $20,000 USD from the NSC as part of the Presidential Rewards framework we already have budgeted, he stated. Dikko explained that he personally announced the package to the athletes last week when he accompanied Praise Ugoh and members of the Flamingos to a reception hosted by Premium Trust Bank.

I personally announced this to them last week when we took Praise Ugoh along with Flamingos to the reception by Premium Trust Bank. The bank also promised them same rewards as they did to the Flamingos, he added. The Flamingos would also receive the $20,000 in addition to the rewards announced by President Bola Tinubu following their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup triumph. Dikko clarified that the NSC package was exclusively for the Youth Olympics gold medallists.

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Noo! The $20k is only for the athletes, he said. On Premium Trust Bank's contribution, the NSC chairman disclosed that the financial institution had promised N3 million for each athlete. N3m for each player, Dikko said, adding that the money would be paid directly into their bank accounts.

NSC Announces $20,000 Youth Olympics Reward

The clarification comes amid concerns over the recognition and rewards for Nigeria's Youth Olympics contingent, which won three gold medals for the country. Those concerns had been heightened by reports that the Nigeria Olympic Committee was offering each gold medallist $1,000, with questions raised about whether the athletes and their coaches would receive adequate recognition for their achievements.

The NOC had announced a reward of $1,000 each for the three athletes who won gold medals for Nigeria at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. NOC President Engr Habu Gumel announced the award at an airport reception held for the team on its arrival in Nigeria. Gumel said there was no better way to appreciate the athletes than to put smiles on their faces in return for their excellent performance at the Games.

He said the athletes had sacrificed everything to register Nigeria's name on the world map and make the country proud. You went to the Games, saw and conquered to register Nigeria's name on the world map and put smiles on our faces. This award is just to reciprocate your excellent performance as good ambassadors of this great country, Gumel said. NOC Secretary General Hon Babatunde Popoola also congratulated the young athletes.

Dikko's disclosure now points to a considerably bigger reward package for the gold medallists, with the NSC's $20,000 commitment complemented by Premium Trust Bank's N3 million per athlete and the earlier NOC reward. His confirmation that coaches would also share in the payments is another significant aspect of the announcement, particularly amid concerns over whether the technical personnel who guided the athletes to success would be recognised.

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Dakar Gold Medallists Set Record Wins

Athletics Federation of Nigeria official Seigha Porbeni had told The Guardian last Friday that it would be unfair to leave the Youth Olympics gold medallists out of the Presidential financial largesse. President Bola Tinubu had doled out N100 million to each player of the Flamingos for winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. Dakar 2026 was Nigeria's best-ever outing at the Youth Olympics, with the three golds surpassing the country's previous best of two.

The previous best of two gold medals was achieved at the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010. All three of Nigeria's gold medals in Dakar came in athletics, through Bright Gift, Rosemary Nwankwo and Praise Ugoh. Gift became the first Nigerian to win the men's 100m at the Games, clocking 10.28 seconds to set a new Games record.

Nwankwo then won the women's 100m in 11.16 seconds, making Nigeria the first country to win both 100m titles at the same edition. Ugoh completed the haul by winning the women's 400m in a personal best of 52.76 seconds, becoming the first Nigerian to claim the title. The National Sports Commission credited the success to grassroots development, talent identification and competitive platforms.

The commission pointed to its Invited Junior Athletes Initiative, the National Sports Festival and Nigeria's hosting of the CAA Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships in Abeokuta. It also praised the NOC, led by Gumel, for coordinating the country's participation, and applauded the athletes, coaches, officials and medical staff.