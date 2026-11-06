ADC appeals Federal High Court judgment, urges INEC to await Court of Appeal

The African Democratic Congress filed an appeal and stay of execution application after a Federal High Court judgment, while the APC dismissed the party's claim of judicial collusion as a self-inflicted crisis.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed the Federal High Court judgment delivered in Abuja on November 5, 2026, in a suit involving Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and the party.

The party has also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to take any action that could pre-empt the Court of Appeal. In a statement signed by Frank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party disclosed that it filed an application for a stay of execution pending the hearing and determination of the appeal. Shaibu said the application had yet to be determined and insisted that INEC must exercise restraint.

Also read Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership, Invalidates Atiku's Nomination for 2027

He urged the commission not to act as though the appeal and stay application did not exist. He warned that any consequential decision taken before the Court of Appeal considers the matter could pre-empt the judicial process. He stated that the commission must respect the judicial process and allow the appellate court to hear the case. The ADC said it was exercising its lawful right to challenge the judgment before a higher court.

The party added that the legal process should be allowed to run its course, and that INEC should uphold the law and take full account of the pending proceedings before making any consequential decision. The party also appealed to its members, supporters and Nigerians who believe in democracy to remain calm and steadfast. It assured them that it would pursue every lawful avenue to defend its rights, stressing that its commitment to Nigerians and their right to choose remained firm.

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The ADC further declared that its political activities and campaigns would continue without interruption despite the court proceedings. The statement said there is no stopping the affordability train or the mission to make life better for Nigerians. It added that the party will keep taking its message to the people while pursuing every lawful avenue to defend its rights. The party expressed confidence that the facts and legal arguments surrounding the dispute would receive a full hearing.

Court Declares ADC Leadership Illegal

It pledged to continue pursuing the matter through the courts. The appeal follows a judgment by Justice Peter Lifu, who declared the ADC leadership led by David Mark illegal and invalidated all decisions made by the party caretaker committee. The court also invalidated the nomination of Atiku Abubakar as the party presidential candidate for the 2027 elections. The judge ruled in favour of Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former national deputy chairman (north-east) of the party.

Bala approached the court to challenge the process by which Mark and other members of the caretaker committee assumed control of the party after Ralph Nwosu, the former national chairman, resigned. He argued that following Nwosu resignation, he was constitutionally entitled to assume the party leadership. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied involvement in the crisis rocking the ADC.

APC Urges ADC to Resolve Crisis

In a statement issued on Friday, Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary, asked the ADC to resolve its internal crisis instead of accusing the ruling party of colluding with the judiciary. Morka described the ADC claim as an attempt to undermine the judiciary independence, which he said is an indispensable pillar of democracy. He said the ADC touts its desire to win power and govern democratic Nigeria without any iota of regard for the authority and independence of the judiciary.

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The APC spokesman said the suit was initiated by ADC national officers against the party leadership and had nothing to do with the APC. He alleged that Mark and his associates took over the party leadership to advance Atiku presidential ambition in violation of the ADC internal democracy. Morka said the court decision resulted from the ADC leadership actions, adding that the party should take responsibility for the crisis.

He said if ADC is dissatisfied with that decision, it should exercise its constitutional right of appeal rather than engage in partisan mudslinging against our great Party and issuing threats to incite anarchy against the same Nigerians they claim they desire to govern. Morka said the judgment shows the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, dismissing the ADC criticism as irresponsible rhetoric.

APC Labels ADC Decrepit and Unfit

He said the ADC is a decrepit party, and continues to prove itself as grossly unfit to be taken seriously by Nigerians. Morka said the APC and the Tinubu administration remained committed to preserving Nigeria democracy, upholding the rule of law and delivering good governance to Nigerians. The ADC had earlier described the verdict as a desperate attempt by the ruling party to cripple the opposition and deny Nigerians the right to choose their leaders in the forthcoming general elections.